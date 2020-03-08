Surry County Most Wanted

Holt

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Cody Dwayne Holt, 28, white male, wanted on probation violations and a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony larceny of a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and hit and run.

• Christina Jackson Gwyn, 34, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of heroin, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brenda Kay Easter Lawson, 55, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired Level 2.

• William Zackery Epperson, 25, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of stolen goods and drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Cecelia Sue Tiff Sanchez Araiza, 31, white female, wanted for failure to pay child support.

• Shelby Anne Deese, 36, white female, wanted forfailure to pay child support.

• Johnny Thomas Lee Jr., 46, white male, wanted for failure to pay child support.

• Fred Lee Senter Jr., 38, white male, wanted for failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.

