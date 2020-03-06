Computer, technology classes start Monday

DOBSON – Several computer and technology classes will be offered through Surry Community College beginning this month.

Computer Skills Basics will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, March 9 through May 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. at each of the college’s centers: Pilot Center, Elkin Center, Yadkin Center, and the Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy. The class is designed to give beginning computer students a basic understanding of computer skills in a hands-on and user-friendly format for students who may have limited computer skills. Topics may include keyboarding, terminology, basics of computer software and hardware and Internet skills. This class begins new sessions monthly. Cost will be $71.

Microsoft Office for Seniors will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 10 through May 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at The Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain; and the Elkin Center, 1461 North Bridge St., Elkin. This class is designed to be hands-on and user friendly for senior citizens. Topics taught in this class vary, and each session will include topics like: computer basics, how to copy and paste, using spreadsheets, and Internet skills.

Students will be shown how to use a computer for things like their daily planner, address book, calendar, notepad, files, folders, papers and more. They will be instructed on how to use their computer to watch videos, listen to music, organize photographs, send mail, etc. The goal of this course is to teach students these skills with the least amount of strain and frustration for them. This course will start with basic computer exercises that allow students to practice what they’ve learned. Handouts will be provided to each student. Cost will be $71.

Technology Awareness will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, March 9 through May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at The Elkin Center, in Elkin; and at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy, as well as the Pilot Center, in Pilot Mountain. This course provides employability skills training for unemployed and underemployed adults.

The curriculum framework and the content of the instructional materials will focus on the following topics: developing a moderate comfort level of basic computer-use skills, using technology in developing and implementing job search strategies, researching career and occupational information, compiling and developing employment related documents (resume, cover letters, applications and electronic employment portfolios), accessing governmental and educational resources, assessing technology literacy, understanding the impact of social networking on employment, and emphasizing the role of technology in the workplace.

This course will also include an introduction to additional forms of technology including the use of tablets and smartphones for the workplace. Cost is $125, but may be waived for unemployed or underemployed students.

For more information or to register, contact Susan Ratcliff at 336-386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu. Register online at surry.edu/comptech.