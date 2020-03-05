Community for a Cause 5K coming in April

Last year’s 10th annual Heart & Sole 5K was the final one for the event as its sponsor, The Pilot Mountain Woman’s Club, has disbanded. The race will live on in an expanded version as the group Pilot Mountain Unites has taken over its organization and has added several new features to go with a new name — The Community For A Cause 5K and Fun Run. File photo

Plans for the inaugural Community For A Cause 5K and Fun Run have been announced with the event to take place on the morning of April 11, beginning and ending in downtown Pilot Mountain.

Online registration is underway and can be accessed at gosportstiming.com. Under events, choose the Community For A Cause 5K in Pilot Mountain. Day-of-event registration will also be available before each activity begins.

The 5K event is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. with the one-mile fun run slated to begin at 9:30. Cost to participate is $35 for the 5k and $20 for the fun run.

Proceeds from the day will be used to help fund a grant program to address needs in the community. According to Pilot Mountain Unites representative Christy Craig, needs to be addressed could include helping elderly residents with heating or housing or assisting other area organizations which help those with need in the community.

While best known for hosting the biannual Pilot View Vintage Market street festival, Pilot Mountain Unites has worked to draw visitors to the downtown area and raise funds for downtown revitalization and beautification by helping to sponsor a series of smaller events.

“We’ll continue to support the downtown, but this is a good fit and a good opportunity for us to expand our focus,” Craig said. “This will allow us to help our broader community and its residents.”

The group decided to undertake organization of the 5K after being approached by the now disbanded Pilot Mountain Woman’s Club.

“They had worked hard on their long-running Heart and Sole 5K, and they didn’t want to see it disappear. Now, it’s our goal to build and expand on an already amazing event,” Craig said.

The Community For A Cause 5K will use the same course as its predecessor, starting at Pilot Mountain’s Town Hall, while adding several features. The fun run is being added along with a variety of family activities. Food trucks including the Duck Donuts “Duck Truck” will be on hand along with after-race entertainment by a D.J. and a bounce house. Several Main Street stores will be taking part by offering specials for the day.

“We want to see an expanded event with more runners taking part and more people coming out to watch, cheer and have fun,” Craig said.

Every 5K participant will receive a medal, a shirt and a swag bag while fun run participants will each receive a medal and a shirt. Trophies will be awarded to the top male and female finisher as well as to the top male and female in each age division.

“We’re hoping for a good turnout, with lots of walkers and runners and plenty of kids taking part, especially in the fun run,” Craig said.”This is a fun, healthy way to support a good cause and support our community.”

