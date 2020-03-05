Museum to host eggs-citing events

An assortment of Ukrainian Easter eggs, or pysanky, provided by Karen Nealis, illustrates the technique she will be teaching during two workshops at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Submitted photos

Ukraine, the subject of countless news reports in recent months, will be viewed in a different light — using candles, with no politics involved — during two upcoming workshops at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

Instead of international affairs, the ancient technique of batik — the decorating of Easter eggs using Ukrainian designs — is set to take center stage at the downtown museum on March 14 and again on April 4. Workshops are scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on both days in its second-floor classroom, with participation limited to persons age 10 or older.

The Batik Egg Workshop, now in its seventh year, is a popular annual attraction at the museum, allowing participants hands-on experience with a century-old tradition.

It has become well-embraced by the public to the point that the 2020 version was expanded.

“This is the first time I’m having two classes,” said Karen Nealis, the workshop leader.

In previous years, spaces in the single class held have filled up quickly, Nealis explained Wednesday, with museum officials unable to accommodate additional students beyond a 15-person limit imposed by fire regulations.

So the decision was made to add the extra date this year to allow more people to explore a method of decorating Easter eggs which is much different from that practiced in the U.S.

Many people, especially children, have come to view Easter eggs as plastic containers filled with goodies or eggs that have been dyed using a kit from a store.

Batik is a method that utilizes beeswax to apply color to materials. While the workshop series is referred to by that name, with the batik technique originating in Indonesia, designs for the eggs are strictly Ukrainian.

In the language of that Eastern European country, the word “pysanka” is used to describe an Easter egg decorated with traditional Ukrainian folk designs via a wax-resistant method. Pysanka comes from a word meaning “to write” or “to inscribe,” as the intricate designs are not painted on, but written or inscribed with beeswax.

After the artwork is applied, candles are used to burn the wax coating off the eggs to reveal the finished products sealed beneath.

Preserving history

Implements provided to color the eggs are the same primitive hand tools that have been used for centuries, and are called “kistka.”

When the eggs are completed, it is necessary to turn them over every day for six to eight weeks to keep them from rotting, according to information from the museum. At the end of that time, the contents will have petrified and ultimately crumble to a powder so that the decorated egg is stable and permanent.

Though pysanka is a Ukrainian word, the technique is popular throughout Eastern Europe. In the Orthodox Church, the eggs are brought to church to be blessed on Easter, and are thought to bring good fortune for the rest of the year.

Although Karen Nealis has the official title of office manager at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, her background reflects the batik, or pysanka, tradition.

Nealis is a fourth-generation Slovak, whose family immigrated to western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio. She grew up in that area, which she says is home to a large Slovak as well as Ukrainian population.

The origin of the batik workshop series at the museum has a direct link to Ukraine, due to it being led initially by Maria Skaskiw, a Ukraine native who lived in Mount Airy before moving away to be closer to family.

“I have been teaching it ever since Maria left,” said Nealis, who assisted Skaskiw.

The workshop has become more than just a class to learn about an interesting decorative technique, Nealis said.

“When we get together, it’s like a fellowship of kindred souls in the room,” she explained, all revolving around the eggs and everyone supporting each other’s efforts.

“It’s very motivating,” Nealis said.

“And I’ve had repeats,” she added, “people who come back every year.”

As of Wednesday, spaces for the first workshop session on March 14 were filling up, Nealis said.

The cost of the workshop is $15 for museum members and $25 for non-members. The price includes all supplies. Pre-paid kits costing $20 are available to participants and may be ordered when registering.

Those interested can contact the museum at 336-786-4478 to reserve spots or visit the www.northcarolinamuseum.org website.

Easter egg workshops on Ukrainian designs

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

