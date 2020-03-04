Pilot library offers spring break programs

With local schools on spring break next week, the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library will be looking to fill the void for youngsters with a little educational entertainment.

The library, located at 319 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain, will host a pair of afternoon activities highlighting attractions made available by new partnerships with state educational organizations.

The library was recently accepted as an EcoEXPLORE Loan Spot through a program offered by the North Carolina Arboretum and the Greensboro Science Center. As part of the program, a botanist will be hosting an Introduction to Botany program on March 10 beginning at 2 p.m. at the library. Youths will be invited to join in an interactive study of plants and fungi and afterwards will accompany the botanist on a walk.

On March 13, also beginning at 2 p.m., the library will host a Hands On Dig event. The interactive program will allow youngsters to visit different stations at which they will have the opportunity for activities such as digging up fossils and discovering archaeological artifacts.

The NC Digs exhibit will be available at the library from March 6 – March 30. The exhibit showcases North Carolina archaeology by featuring five site types: Native American, plantation, battlefield, trash pit and industrial.

It includes six retractable panels, a selection of artifacts from the Office of State Archaeology, an interactive Follow the Clues panel and a children’s dig activity. Exhibit panels explain various site types with examples from digs that the Office of State Archaeology has coordinated at state historic sites as well as private partner locations. Each panel highlights a tool and a technique for excavating and analyzing materials. Touchable example tools accompany the panels.

The EcoEXPLORE program provides an opportunity for families to check out outdoor learning materials and equipment such as day packs including nature study gear, trail cameras and iPod touch units used for photographing wildlife and plants.

As part of the incentive program, children are invited to photograph organisms and submit their observations to www.ecoexplore.net allowing them to earn points. Points can then be redeemed for prizes such as wildlife cameras, binoculars, field guides and insect nets.

“We wanted to offer something fun for kids during spring break that will help to keep their minds engaged,” Charles Stone Library Program Assistant Diane Blakemore noted. “This is something they can enjoy with their families.”

Both activities are recommended for elementary and middle school students and are free of charge.