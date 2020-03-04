Local businessman makes top-40 list

Jeffrey Trenter, general manager of Carport Central in Mount Airy, is recognized during an annual Under 40 program in Greensboro honoring young professionals over 21 and under 40 who are making a difference in their workplaces and communities.

Jeffrey Trenter, general manager of Carport Central in Mount Airy, is recognized during an annual Under 40 program in Greensboro honoring young professionals over 21 and under 40 who are making a difference in their workplaces and communities. -

An official of a Mount Airy company has been named to a top-40 list of younger business leaders and other professionals in this region as selected by a Greensboro-based publication.

Jeffrey Trenter, the general manager of Carport Central on South Main Street, was tapped for the annual Under 40 program of the Triad Business Journal. It recognizes 40 persons in the age group of over 21 to under 40 who are making a difference in communities in the region through their business expertise.

The Under 40 program not only honors those individuals for professional accomplishments, but ways in which they’ve immersed themselves into local non-profits and civic causes, addressing issues ranging from education to poverty and improving the region’s quality of life.

With such efforts, persons selected are leaving an indelible mark in their workplaces and the Triad overall, those spearheading the program say.

Trenter, 38, a local native who has been with Carport Central for three years, manages about 110 employees of both that entity and Cibirix, a digital marketing and development firm. In 2019 under his leadership, Carport Central — which started out with six employees in its operation — earned a Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau.

Also last year, Carport Central — founded in 2014 by brothers Albert and Jay Lara — was named one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Piedmont Triad Region of North Carolina.

Community activities

In addition to his business involvements, Trenter serves as a mentor for underserved children in the G.R.A.N.I.T.E. youth mentorship program in Mount Airy.

He considers his most meaningful volunteer activity to be the Toys for Tots holiday charity.

“I am a single dad and I have a big heart for children, and it breaks my heart to think of children not having anything at all times during the year but even more so at Christmas,” Trenter explained.

As part of the process that resulted in his being named to the 2020 40 Under 40 class, the local man was asked how the area can better retain young professionals who are considered its future.

Trenter believes the use of social media is important in highlighting all the different careers and opportunities available in the region among companies, who he also says can become more involved in job fairs.

Working with universities and community colleges to host events showcasing career opportunities is another important function, according to Trenter, as is more cooperation among business leaders using podcasts and social media, speaking and otherwise promoting their businesses and available jobs.

Trenter and others making the Under 40 list were recognized during a ceremony last Thursday night in Cone Ballroom in The Elliott Center on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

About 350 people attended the event.

“I had 40 with me, I believe,” Trenter said Tuesday, describing it as a rewarding experience.

The local man said he works hard every day and “it’s a great feeling” to be recognized in such a way, especially through a program that covers not only Mount Airy but the Greensboro and Winston-Salem metro areas.

Trenter further mentioned the diversity reflected by those in the Under 40 group. It includes young professionals in major financial and educational institutions, health organizations, manufacturers, legal firms and others — who share a common bond of being movers and shakers to get things done in their organizations, industries and communities.

“There’s so many good leaders out there,” Trenter said in emphasizing how proud he is to be part of such an array.

“I was very humbled and honored,” he added Tuesday. “I couldn’t be more honored and thankful.”

Jeffrey Trenter, general manager of Carport Central in Mount Airy, is recognized during an annual Under 40 program in Greensboro honoring young professionals over 21 and under 40 who are making a difference in their workplaces and communities. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Jeffrey-this.jpg Jeffrey Trenter, general manager of Carport Central in Mount Airy, is recognized during an annual Under 40 program in Greensboro honoring young professionals over 21 and under 40 who are making a difference in their workplaces and communities.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.