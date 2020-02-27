Copeland names teacher, assistant of the year

From left are Jessica Johnson, teacher of the year at Copeland Elementary School, Christy Smith, teaching assistant of the year at the school, and and Principal Margaret Spicer. Submitted photo

Copeland Elementary has announced that Christy Smith is the 2020-2021 Teaching Assistant of the Year.

“Mrs. Smith helps teachers in all grade levels this year and brings joy to every classroom she walks in,” the school said in its announcement.

In addition to naming the teaching assistant of the year, the school named Jessica Johnson as the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. She teaches fifth grade, serves on the School Improvement Team, is the head coach for Battle of the Books, and helps lead Student Council.

“Mrs. Johnson always has a smile on her face and brings joy to both her coworkers and students each and every day,” the school said.