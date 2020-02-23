Classes offered for jobless, underemployed

DOBSON – Surry Community College will be offering the following free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in March. No pre-registration is required.

In Transition will be offered on Wednesdays through May 6, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Dobson Community Library, 113 S. Crutchfield St., Dobson. The class will also be offered on Tuesday, March 10 and Tuesday, March 24, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin. It will also be offered on Tuesday, March 3, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at NCWorks Career Center (Employment Office), 541 West Pine St., Mount Airy.

This class is an overview of seeking employment in today’s job market and focuses on topics for job seekers who have lost a long-term job, are considering a career change, are re-entering the workforce after an absence, or looking for that first job. Learn to use NCWorks to discover types of jobs that interest you along with training opportunities, search and apply for jobs, and create a resume. This workshop includes tips for the application process, interviews and more.

#JobSearchTools will be offered Tuesday, March 10, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy. Learn to use NCWorks Virtual Recruiter and job search features, online job boards, social media and employer websites to your advantage in pursuit of employment. Understand ways to put your social media profiles to work along with the do’s and don’ts of social media. Additionally, discover tips on navigating the online application process and spotting job scams.

Creating an Impressive Resume will be offered on Tuesday, March 17, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy. Create an impressive resume and cover letter that will get you noticed. Learn resume do’s and don’ts, how to address background and work history issues, and tips specific for navigating the online application process. Receive assistance with creating resumes and cover letters in the NCWorks database.

Dynamic Interview Techniques will be offered on Tuesday, March 24, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center. Learn the ins and outs of the interview process from preparing beforehand to what you should do after. Gain valuable insight on popular interview questions, what a potential employer cannot ask, what to wear to an interview, and how to address questions related to having a criminal record, age, and other barriers to employment.

All Things NCWorks.gov will be offered on Tuesday, March 31, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center. Put North Carolina’s job listing website to work for you by exploring features in NCWorks.gov. Search for jobs in every county in N.C., find your job interests, create resumes and cover letters, set up the Virtual Recruiter and access free online skills training. Participants will self-assess their technology skill level in job seeking techniques as well as today’s job market and learn to keep an internet job search secure. The class also includes information on workforce opportunities in four local high demand, high wage career paths in addition to funding to pay for education and training.

A Mock Interview Class will be held on Tuesday, March 10 and Tuesday, March 24, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Connections in Elkin. Come dressed for an interview and practice answering questions. Gain experience to impress interviewers. Please be sure to email your resume to dempseye@surry.edu by the Monday before class.

Employability Labs will be open for job seekers Monday through Thursday through May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy; on Wednesdays through May 6, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Dobson Community Library; and on Tuesday, March 10 and Tuesday, March 24, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Connections in Elkin. Employability specialists will be available in the computer lab to help students register and use NCWorks to create a resume and cover letter, as well as apply for jobs.

For information about any of the human resources development workshops, contact Forrest Lineberry at 336-386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.