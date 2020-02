Holly Whitaker poses for a picture with her second period Honors English 1 class. She was chosen as Teacher of the Year at Surry Early College. Submitted photo

Holly Whitaker was recently selected as Surry Early College High School’s 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year.

In her 20th year as an educator in Surry County Schools, she is in her second year of teaching Honors English 3 and Honors English 1 at Surry Early College High School.

She is married to Brandon Whitaker and they have two children, Anna and Kate.