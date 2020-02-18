Route 66 a trip through the Bible

Burns

-

As might be expected from a book with a title such as “Route 66,” the work is about a trip taken by its author, Herbert I. Burns.

Though the trip might be a little different than casual readers would expect.

“Route 66” is about the Bible, and Burns’ guide to help a person read through its 66 books over the course of a year.

“The Bible is the bestselling book in human history. Yet, many people have very limited knowledge of its content,” said Gary D. Chapman, author of the book “The 5 Love Languages.”

“Route 66 is a unique tool for anyone who would like to get a better perspective on each of the 66 books of the Bible, and their implications for life. The author’s unique approach uses beautiful original digital paintings to capture one of the key messages in each book,” Chapman said in a written statement about the book and Burns’ appearance in Mount Airy later this week.

“Of course, each book of the Bible contains more than one topic, but the author focuses on the message that spoke most deeply to his own heart as he read and studied the book. The paintings reflect the creativity of God that dwells in the heart of every human.”

“Parents will find this book helpful in exposing their children to the basic teachings of the Bible. The paintings will provoke thought in the mind of a child…Even teenagers will find this book interesting and challenging. I don’t know of another book that connects people with the Bible by use of beautiful digital paintings and real-world application,” Chapman said.

Burns will be at the Mount Airy Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 27, for a free author talk regarding his book. The event begins at 1 p.m.