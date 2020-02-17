Local youth earns Gold Award

Alayna Smith

Alayna Smith of Mount Airy recently earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, according to Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont.

Alayna, daughter of Alan and Kim Smith and a member of Girl Scout Troop 40465, worked with the afterschool program at Millennium Charter Academy to target kids in fourth and fifth grade and work with them on reading skills. She put together a program called Mummy Chasers as a way to keep the students interested in reading.

“By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Smith has become a community leader,” the organization said. “Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.”

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award designation is truly a remarkable achievement, and this young woman exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place.”

The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, recognizing girls in grades 9 through 12 who “demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. After the minimum requirements are completed, the Gold Award project is the culmination of a girl’s demonstration of self-discipline, leadership ability, time management, creativity, initiative and a significant mastery of skills.

“Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and implementing her project, which must benefit the community and have long lasting impact,” the group said.