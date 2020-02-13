Police reports

• His alleged discharging of a gun in the city limits has landed a Lambsburg, Virginia, man in jail, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Michael Wesley Wallace, 53, of 212 Imogene Road, is said to have fired a 9mm handgun at the Maiden Lane residence of Thomas Duane Wright in the early morning hours last Friday. Wallace subsequently was found to be in violation of a domestic-violence protective order due to possessing a firearm and taken into custody on Monday, arrest records state.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 17.

• A stranded-motorist call on Tuesday resulted in Misty Dawn Oakley, 34, of 2153 Riverside Drive, being accused of a felony related to heroin and jailed under a large secured bond. Oakley was encountered by officers on Newsome Street near U.S.52, which led to her being charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Oakley was found to be wanted on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on Jan. 29. She was jailed under a $22,500 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 27 appearance in Surry District Court.

• An incident termed a common law robbery of a vehicle occurred on Feb. 1 on U.S. 52 at Arlington Street, where Jose Limon Manriquez of Heather Lane was punched in the face by an apparently known suspect who then took his 2000 Buick LeSabre. The vehicle, gold in color and valued at $1,500, was bearing tag number RAA4141.

• Cassandra Marie Hawks, 23, of 313 Rocky Ridge Road, Cana, Virginia, was arrested on charges of driving while impaired, possession of untaxed liquor, having an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 1 after being encountered by police during an “investigation stop.”

Hawks showed signs of impairment and admitted to taking drugs, arrest records state, which led to a blood draw at the police station. She was jailed under a $500 secured bond, with the case set for the March 3 District Court session.

• Victoria Elizabeth Lockhart, 28, of 227 Rockford St., was charged with second-degree trespassing after being encountered by police during an assault at Northern Regional Hospital on Feb. 1. Lockhart, who is listed as disabled, had been discharged from hospital care, but allegedly refused to leave the facility.

The woman was held in the county jail under a $100 secured bond and is facing a March 11 court appearance.

• Brandon Jude Riley, 39, of North Augusta, South Carolina, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for arrest on a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense on Jan. 31 after he was encountered by city officers investigating a suspicious person at a rental storage facility on Ridgeview Drive. The charge had been filed through the Asheville Police Department on Dec. 9.

Riley was held under a $2,000 secured bond, but subsequently posted bond and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Wednesday.