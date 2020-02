Rowan Gate and bus driver Carolyn Fulk.

Shoals Elementary students and staff recognized the school’s bus drivers recently in honor of Love the Bus Week. Students showed the love by making cards for the bus drivers.

“We really appreciate our bus drivers and all they do each day to make sure our students get to and from school safely,” school officials said.

Rowan Gate and bus driver Carolyn Fulk. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0020.jpg Rowan Gate and bus driver Carolyn Fulk. Noah Waters and bus driver Jackie Fulk. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0019.jpg Noah Waters and bus driver Jackie Fulk. Natalie Hawks and bus driver Tyler Hatton. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0016.jpg Natalie Hawks and bus driver Tyler Hatton. Bus drivers Tyler Hatton, Carolyn Fulk, and Jackie Fulk. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Open-House-029.jpg Bus drivers Tyler Hatton, Carolyn Fulk, and Jackie Fulk.