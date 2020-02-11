Westfield celebrates January reading challenge

Students enjoyed dancing to ’80s music. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Students enjoyed dancing to ’80s music. - Submitted photo From left are Dayton Haynes, Elizabeth Hamann, Presley Hiatt, Madi Edwards, Jordyn Ransdell, Katie Seal, JaeLyn Hodges, Kylie Cooke, Jazmyn Whitt, and Savanna Mathis, all dressed up in ’80s attire. - Submitted photo Top readers decorated teachers as snowmen. - Submitted photo Lynn Campbell’s second-grade class read the most books. - - Submitted photo Ashley Leonard’s third-grade class had the most ReadnQuiz points. - -

Westfield Elementary had a huge celebration recently to finalize the reading challenge for January.

The Reading Committee consisting of Billy Pell, Kristi Halstead, Kellie Dollyhite, and Jeana Cox, who challenged each class to lunch off-campus if their class could read the most books for January. The K-2 winner was Lynn Campbell’s second-grade class, reading 575 books; and the grades 3-5 winner was Ashley Leonard’s third grade class with 192 ReadnQuiz points for the month of January.

These two classes will enjoy lunch at Pizza Hut.

During the school’s reading assembly, the top readers in each grade level decorated a teacher like a snowman using tissue paper, tape, eyes, nose, and mouth.

The student body and staff voted on the best snowman and the winner was fifth-grade teacher Melissa Varney decorated by students Kirby Chandler, Chase Dumas, and Karson Stevens. Varney and those students will receive a free book from the book fair in February for their prize.

The students have enjoyed the month of January with 1980s trivia questions written by Pell. Students earned a slap bracelet from the ’80s if they submitted the correct answers.

The school ended the month by everyone dressing in their 80s attire and dancing the day away in the gym to 80s music. DJ Rodney King, and his wife, Stephanie King, donated their time and DJ services for the dance party.

The school ended the day by all students receiving a free bag of cotton candy made byAmber Cowen assisted by Courtney Willard.