Children’s Center campaign a success

MOUNT AIRY — The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina celebrated a successful year at its 12th annual Heart of a Child fundraiser at Cross Creek Country Club on Saturday.

Since the organization announced the launch of a capital campaign one year ago at 2019’s Heart of a Child, the group has surpassed the original goal of $1.2 million, raising a total of $2.5 million. In addition to building a planned 8,800-square-foot Dobson building to give space for expanded programming, enough money was raised to do extensive renovation on both the Dobson and Yadkinville residential houses with improved septic systems, new roofs and new bathrooms. Funds are also available for four new vehicles to transport children to and from the new facility.

“We’re very excited,” said Bruce Widdowson, Children’s Center board chair. “When the opioid crisis struck and started unraveling families, it put a lot of stress on all the organizations. We are real blessed with this community. I don’t think any other community does this much. It says a lot about the generosity of the people here. Families are in a lot of crisis, and they need our help.”

Widdowson added that the Children’s Center was hesitant to ask sponsors to support a capital campaign in addition to their regular support, “but we took a leap of faith,” he said, “and you responded.”

The new Dobson facility is expected to open in May with an open house planned to introduce it to the community.

The organization serves children and families in Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes, Alleghany, Stokes, Ashe and Forsyth counties with multiple programs, residential houses in Dobson and Yadkinville, and offices in Yadkinville, Dobson and King. Ninety cents of every dollar raised is dedicated to direct services for providing child maltreatment prevention and intervention services to children and families.

Saturday’s Heart of a Child fundraiser, which supports the Children’s Center’s day-to-day operations, raised an estimated $58,000 with approximately 250 tickets sold, according to Executive Director Robin Testerman. Patrons enjoyed dinner at Cross Creek Country Club, music and dancing with live band, Hip Pocket, and silent and live auctions.

The event was sponsored by Phillips Van Heusen (platinum sponsor) and event sponsors Carport Central, Friends of the Children’s Center, G&B Energy, GARANCO, Inc., Pine State Marketing and Wemco Contracting, Inc., along with gold, silver, bronze and friends sponsors.

“I cannot thank you enough,” said Widdowson to the crowd. “This community has a real penchant for giving.”

