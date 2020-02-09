Dollyhite new curriculum facilitator at Jones

Dollyhite

Dollyhite -

Mount Airy City Schools recently named Catherine Dollyhite to the post of curriculum facilitator for Jones Intermediate School.

Dollyhite is a 2000 graduate of Mount Airy High School and a 2004 graduate of Appalachian State University where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.

She began her educational career in 2004 at Franklin Elementary School, where she taught fourth and fifth grades for eight-and-a-half-years. Throughout her teaching career she has been a teacher leader, technology trainer, mentor, as well as School Improvement Team member and co-chair.

In 2015, she graduated with a Masters of Arts in Executive Leadership Studies from Gardner-Webb University. As a result of her work and success, her peers selected her as the 2016 Teacher of the Year for Franklin Elementary School. In 2016, she transitioned from teacher leadership roles to school leadership when she became an assistant principal. She is married to Scott Dollyhite and they have two children, Reilly and Carson.

In her new role as curriculum facilitator at Jones Intermediate, Dollyhite will facilitate professional learning communities, coach teachers, and provide staff development. Upon joining staff at Jones, she plans to be visible and approachable for students, staff, and parents while also analyzing school data to work alongside the staff for increased student achievement.

“It is an honor to have Mrs. Dollyhite joining our Jones School family,” said principal Chelsy Payne. “She brings a wealth of knowledge about the third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade curriculum. Mrs. Dollyhite will be a pivotal part of our team efforts moving forward.”

“I am very excited to become part of the Jones family and Mount Airy City Schools’ community,” Dollyhite said. “As a city resident, a system graduate, and a parent of a current student, I have many reasons to look forward to rejoining the Bear family.”

She will start her new role beginning Monday.

Dollyhite https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_2004.jpg Dollyhite