Surry County Most Wanted

Haynes

Haynes - Goodson - Duncan - Hollinger - - Hodges - -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Ellen Celeste Haynes, age 35, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony larceny from merchant, exchange stolen property;

• Richard Elijah Goodson, 33, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering;

• Roderic Sterling Mayes, 47, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired.

• John Randolph Wolfe, 67, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of driving while impaired, two counts driving while license revoked and resisting an officer.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Geoffrey Lincoln Duncan, 37, black male, wanted for felony flee to elude arrest, driving while license revoke, driving left of center, reckless driving to endanger and exceeding the posted speed limit.

• Troy Lee Hodges Jr., 59, white male, wanted for felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor injury to real property and second degree trespass.

• Ivy Rayne Hollinger, 26, white female, wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

• David Sanford, 57, white male, wanted for felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.