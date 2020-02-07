Business, special classes begin next week at SCC

Surry Community College will be offering a variety of business and specialty career classes starting in February including three upholstery classes at the Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain.

DOBSON–Surry Community College will have several business and specialty career classes starting in February across Surry County.

Notary Public will take place in Room 110, The Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain, on Monday, Feb. 17 and Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The two-night, seven-hour course is to prepare students to become a notary public in North Carolina. Topics will include notary qualifications, guidelines, and processes for notarizing documents. After passing the course test, students are eligible to submit an application to the Secretary of State to become a notary.

The cost of the class is $71, and the textbook fee is $26.65 (price may vary). In order to take this class, students must live or work in North Carolina, be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or High School Equivalency degree, be able to read and write English, have no felony convictions (some misdemeanors apply) and have a valid driver’s license or N.C. State ID.

Life & Health Insurance Pre-Licensing will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 10 through March 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room J-103, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. The course is designed to prepare students to take the N.C. State Life & Health Insurance Agents Examination. Advance registration and payment of $127 required plus the cost of the textbook.

Hospitality: Wait Staff, Servers, Hosts will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 10 through March 18, from 8 a.m. to noon in Room J-103 at SCC in Dobson. This course provides an overview of the hospitality and tourism industry. Topics include the history, career opportunities, economic impact, as well as good customer service practices for wait staff, servers, hosts, and others. Advance registration and payment of $127 are required plus the cost of the textbook.

Upholstery classes will be held in Room 140 of the Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain, Feb. 10 through June 10, on each Monday and Wednesday; the first class from noon to 4 p.m., and the second class from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. An additional class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 11 through June 11, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring their upholstery project and learn to tear down a piece of upholstered furniture or automotive seat; then, completely restore it by repairing or rebuilding the frames, replacing parts, and selecting and replacing fabric. This is an entirely hands-on class that requires lifting and the use of sewing machines and cutting tools. Advance registration and payment of $183 and a $25 supply fee are required.

For information about these classes or to register go to www.surry.eduor call 336-386-339.