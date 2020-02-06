Minister, former educator, to speak

Reverend James R. Clyburn Sr. will make a presentation at Surry Community College at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Auditorium on the Dobson campus. He will be speaking about his experiences of growing up black in the 1960s.

Reverend James R. Clyburn Sr. will make a presentation at Surry Community College at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Auditorium on the Dobson campus. He will be speaking about his experiences of growing up black in the 1960s. -

DOBSON —A long-time educator and minister will be offering a talk on his experiences growing up as a black youth during the 1960s in a presentation at Surry Community College next week.

Rev. James R. Clyburn Sr. will be speaking at the college beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Auditorium (A-121) on the Dobson campus. The event is hosted by SCC’s Scholars of Global Distinction and Campus Life areas. The Scholars of Global Distinction has been hosting a series of speakers, talking on a wide variety of topics, as well as programs since the scholars organization became active on the campus.

Rev. Clyburn’s address is free and school officials said the public is invited to attend.

Clyburn has been the pastor of Red Bank Baptist Church since 1981. He taught in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System for 27 years, retiring in 2019. The Chronicle newspaper in Winston-Salem selected Clyburn as the Man of the Year in 2017 for his commitment to the community as an educator and a pastor.

The Scholars of Global Distinction is a program that started at Surry Community College last year and is open to all students. Scholars complete 15 credits of globally intensive courses, attend eight “passport” events, complete an immersion program, and deliver a capstone presentation. Participation in the program fosters increased global awareness and skills to compete in a globally diverse world.

For more information about the event or the Scholars of Global Distinction program, contact Sarah Wright, lead instructor of humanities, at wrights@surry.edu or by calling 336-386-3439.

Reverend James R. Clyburn Sr. will make a presentation at Surry Community College at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Auditorium on the Dobson campus. He will be speaking about his experiences of growing up black in the 1960s. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Rev.-Clyburn.jpg Reverend James R. Clyburn Sr. will make a presentation at Surry Community College at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Auditorium on the Dobson campus. He will be speaking about his experiences of growing up black in the 1960s.