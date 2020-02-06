Payground fundraising inching toward goal

Pam Morgan of Simmons Insurance updates the totals board after providing a donation of $1,040 as a result of likes, shares and reviews. Morgan offered “a big thank you” to all in the community who have stepped up with a donation. The total effort stands at about 75% of the $150,000 goal.

The campaign to facilitate the renovation and expansion of a public playground at the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center in Pilot Mountain received a big boost during the holidays but project organizers are quick to note the fundraising is not yet complete.

“We’re getting close, but we’re not finished yet,” said Playground Committee member Jennifer Slate. “It’s going to take everyone, all of us together, to finish strong and complete this project the right way.”

The project, called A Place to Play – Pilot Mountain, received a boost during December by working with Dewey’s Bakery to operate a Dewey’s Holiday Store in downtown Pilot Mountain. The store brought in more than $16,000 for the effort.

According to Slate, the overall total of funds raised now stands at $113,920 – just over 75% of the group’s goal of $150,000.

Work on the playground is set to get underway as fundraising continues. The current facility was closed on Jan. 30 for safety and to allow work to begin. A complete demolition of current equipment will be needed as will the grading necessary for a slight expansion. Installation should begin in the spring, possibly in late March.

Playground equipment has been purchased and ordered for delivery. A foreman has been obtained for construction, Slate said, providing a person with the needed expertise to assure safety in set-up and in use of the equipment. Volunteers will be needed with work days to be announced in the near future.

Fundraising will continue with regulation mulch still needed as is fencing to encompass the area. Benches and waste receptacles are also listed as needs to be purchased.

“The Dewey’s store was a big success, far exceeding our expectations.” Slate noted. “But we’ve been able to get this far because of all our donations, including the $5 and $20 ones. That’s been helped by businesses and individuals who have given donations of thousands.”

“We said our goal was $150,000,” she continued, “but we’ll build whatever the community funds. If it’s less, we’ll build less. But we need every donation, no matter how small. That’s how we’ll get there. We’ll remain closed until we can have a ribbon-cutting and that’s going to require that we finish our fundraising.”

An ongoing update of progress can be found on Facebook, Instagram or through the Armfield Civic Center.

Donations by cash or check may be made through an account set up at Surrey Bank and Trust in Pilot Mountain. Checks can be made payable to Armfield Civic Center-Playground Fund. Donations will also be accepted at the Armfield Civic Center. Donations may also be made through PayPal, with a gift using the “family and friends” option to aplacetoplaypilotmtn@gmail.com.

