Carroll schools part ways with superintendent

The Carroll County, Virginia, School Board terminated its contract with Superintendent Dr. Shirley Perry on Jan. 28 and named Dr. Mark Burnette as interim superintendent. The meeting at which both actions occurred was held at the Carroll County Governmental Complex.

A motion adopted by the board terminated the division superintendent’s contract ‘Not for Cause,’ as authorized by Paragraph X” of Perry’s employment contract, and approved a employment separation agreement reviewed by the school board’s legal counsel, which was reviewed in closed meeting of the board. The motion passed by a unanimous vote, but school officials declined to reveal the terms of the settlement, calling the agreement “confidential.”

Perry was hired on June 15, 2017 as the Carroll County superintendent of schools, officially take the helm for her short-lived tenure July 1, 2017.

Pine Creek District School Board Member Bob Martin made a motion to name Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette as interim superintendent, which was unanimously approved by the board.

“Thank you for your confidence,” Burnette said following the vote. “I’m very honored to be serving in this position. My heart is here. I want to be of service to Carroll County….its children and its citizens. I love the kids here and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Burnette has a long affiliation with the Carroll County school system. His career with Carroll County began in December 1988 when he served as drafting teacher at Carroll County High School. In July of 1995 he was named assistant principal at Galax Elementary and was named principal at Independence Elementary-Fries Middle School in July of 1999. Burnette was named principal at Woodlawn School in July 2001 and served as supervisor of career and technical education and assessment from July of 2003 to July of 2005.

He was named director of middle and secondary education in July of 2005 and advanced to assistant superintendent in July of 2012.

Prior to accepting the position in Carroll, Perry had served as the director of human resources for Pulaski County Public Schools for five years, principal over career and technical education for Pulaski County High School, and as an assistant principal at the high school. She taught for 16 years at Patrick County High School and served as assistant principal at Carroll County Middle School in 2008-2009 prior to returning to Pulaski County.

Brian Spencer, who served as board chairman when Perry was selected for the post, said then the board had received 12 applications, which included three current/former superintendents, five central office administrators, two principals, and two educators. The board conducted more than 20 hours of interviews with five candidates over the three-week interview period. He said the board unanimously selected Perry to lead the school division at that time.

