Scouts collecting food for needy Saturday

Among the large group of scouts distributing bags for Saturday’s food drive was this trio of Cub Scouts from Pilot Mountain Pack 545. From left are Tatum Love, Corbin Love and Eli Jessup. Standing behind them is Cub Scoutmaster Travis Love. Dean Palmer | Special to the News

Dean Palmer | Special to the News Among the large group of scouts distributing bags for Saturday’s food drive was this trio of Cub Scouts from Pilot Mountain Pack 545. From left are Tatum Love, Corbin Love and Eli Jessup. Standing behind them is Cub Scoutmaster Travis Love. -

Scouts from area troops and packs were out in their respective neighborhoods last Saturday as the first step in this year’s annual Scouting for Food Good Turn.

Scouts, leaders and volunteers from Pilot Mountain 545, Pinnacle 400 and Shoals 561 went into their communities letting residents know that they’ll be returning this Saturday morning with hopes of collecting food for those with need in their neighborhoods.

A large turnout of scouts gathered at First United Methodist Church before grouping with scout leaders and volunteer adults to cover some routes in and around Pilot Mountain. Cub Scouts primarily took the routes in and around downtown that could be covered mostly on foot while Scouts were assigned the more rural routes.

As they visited area homes, scouts delivered Scouting for Food bags describing the program and encouraging participation. Bags instructed residents to place non-perishable canned goods inside and leave it on their front porch by this Saturday morning. Those taking part are asked to omit glass and perishable items from their donations.

Scouts from Pilot Mountain Troop and Pack 545 will be meeting again early Saturday morning at First United Methodist Church before disbursing to collect the food donations. As in past years, they’ll begin their morning with a pancake breakfast prepared by troop leaders and volunteers.

Beginning at 9:30, scouts and accompanying adults will then retrace the routes traveled last Saturday, this time collecting bags of food.

Scouts also will be collecting food donations on Saturday in both the Shoals and Pinnacle communities with all donations to be delivered to the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center to be used locally.

“One of the main things about scouting, is helping others,” said Pack 545 Cub Scout Master Travis Love. “This helps to teach them responsibility and caring about their community. They get to see others helping. They get to see the food bank and learn about helping when there’s a need.”

The Scouting for Food Good Turn program was launched in 1988 by the Boy Scouts of America and the Old Hickory Council to help meet the needs of the hungry. The program has since become an annual project for Scouts and Cub Scouts throughout northwestern North Carolina.

Each year the project is timed to coincide with the anniversary of Scouting in America. According to the Boy Scouts of America, the Boy Scout organization was founded in Great Britain in 1907 by British military hero Lord Robert Baden-Powell. Two years later, William D. Boyce, a Chicago publisher traveling in London, became lost in a fog. A young boy helped him find his way. When Boyce thanked the boy for his aid and offered him a tip, the boy declined, explaining that it was his duty as a Scout to help others.

Impressed with the boy’s actions, Boyce met with Baden-Powell and laid the groundwork to bring Scouting to the United States. With the help of Ernest Thompson Seton, Daniel Carter Beard and James E. West, the Boy Scouts of America was established on Feb. 8, 1910.

Among the large group of scouts distributing bags for Saturday’s food drive was this trio of Cub Scouts from Pilot Mountain Pack 545. From left are Tatum Love, Corbin Love and Eli Jessup. Standing behind them is Cub Scoutmaster Travis Love. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC09722.jpg Among the large group of scouts distributing bags for Saturday’s food drive was this trio of Cub Scouts from Pilot Mountain Pack 545. From left are Tatum Love, Corbin Love and Eli Jessup. Standing behind them is Cub Scoutmaster Travis Love. Dean Palmer | Special to the News