Skate party targets kids touched by opioids

The opioid crisis has impacted many families both nationally and in this area, which was reflected during a weekend event in Mount Airy.

It was a community skate and pizza party held at Starlite Skate Center on Fowler Road for the purpose of bringing together children who have lost parents to the opioid crisis through overdose or incarceration. It was organized and hosted by Steven and Wendy Odum.

“We had an excellent turnout,” Wendy Odum said of the scheduled three-hour event on Saturday. “We had about 100 people.”

This included a number of youths who have lost family members to opioid abuse or misuse in one way or another.

“There were grandparents there who are raising grandchildren,” Cathy Cloukey, assistant director of Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, summed-up regarding the problem.

The park and rec unit was involved with the event in conjunction with a grant program targeting the opioid epidemic, along with the Surry County Department of Social Services and The Ark. It is an Elkin entity that offers emergency and temporary housing for people facing crises and also is in the process of adding mentoring services.

Organizers of the skate/pizza party spread word about it through local schools, caregivers and others in attracting young people affected, to show them they are not alone and raise awareness about the opioid issue.

Steve and Wendy Odum are among those who’ve been touched by it, according to James Mcmanus, who assisted with the event. They “have paid the ultimate price in the fight against this opioid epidemic by losing their daughter Jessica,” he explained.

“Understandably, their passion for this issue is unquestionable and their determination to find a positive solution is unstoppable.”

Measures being taken

Along with bringing together persons with a common concern, the skate and pizza party served to highlight the fact that efforts are underway to spare others from such pain.

That includes Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, which last spring was awarded a $110,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association to implement a local mentorship program for children ages 6 to 12.

“The main focus is to target children and families affected by the opioid crisis,” Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis stated at that time, “to be proactive instead of reactive.”

“When we found out about Wendy’s event to raise awareness for the opioid crisis, I reached out to her to see if we could come and set up an information booth there,” said Cloukey, the assistant director.

Saturday’s gathering seemed tailor-made for the grant program, putting park and rec personnel in contact with folks the grant is designed to reach, according to Cloukey.

“It turned out perfectly,” she said of the opportunity to connect with both families devastated by the crisis and possible mentors for the program.

“We talked to a lot of people — hopefully, some of these families will have an interest in their children being involved.”

Pizza Hut in Mount Airy donated food for the occasion, said Mcmanus.

“Their delivery driver, Philip, was super nice,” he added.

“Thank you to everyone that made this possible.”

