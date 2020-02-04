County board won’t share its ag leader

Bryan Cave, left, county Cooperative Extension director, appears before the Surry County Board of Commissioners last May with Tony Davis, Soil and Water Conservation District director. Jeff Linville | The News

Jeff Linville | The News Bryan Cave, left, county Cooperative Extension director, appears before the Surry County Board of Commissioners last May with Tony Davis, Soil and Water Conservation District director. -

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Commissioners figuratively shrugged its shoulders and declined an idea to have a local agriculture leader approved for double duty full-time.

When county officials said they had news about the longtime director of the county Cooperative Extension Service, it would have been easy to assume the director was retiring. After all, Bryan Cave has been with the Extension office for 31 years (32 in April) and has been the director for the past 13 years.

Instead, the news going into a closed-door discussion Monday night was that Yadkin County values Cave as much as Surry County.

For the past year and a half, Cave has been helping Yadkin since that county’s Extension management changed.

Matters of personnel are discussed in closed session at the end of the regular meetings twice a month.

Chairman Larry Johnson said a closed session last month discussed how there had been an offer to have Cave officially made extension director for Yadkin just as he is here. Yadkin and Surry could split the salary cost; then to make up for losing time from a valued employee, Surry would get a full-time livestock agent in the Cooperative Extension office that would hardly cost this county anything at all.

At an August 2018 meeting, Cave told the commissioners that Davie and Yadkin had been sharing a director, but that the position was being split into two jobs. Since Yadkin needed someone to fill the new post, he would serve in an interim position in Yadkin until a new director could be found.

Cave said he had done this kind of part-time double duty work in Stokes (twice), Alleghany and Wilkes counties in the past and that this would only be for half a year or less. Instead it has been 18 months.

“We were approached about the possibility of making that a more permanent position,” Cave said of Yadkin on Friday.

At that time, Cave didn’t know if the board would finalize the agreement or not.

Cave has both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from N.C. State University. He said that all the Cooperative Extension agents are technically faculty members of the university.

“It just happens that we work in the field instead of on the campus,” he said.

As director, he said about 65% of his work these days is administrative, but he also is still an educator.

“We take research-based information from the university and share it out with the farmers,” he said. “We try to promote best business practices for the farmers.” And this helps increase the agricultural economy in this county.

In 2018, there was $275 million in farm income in this county, Cave said. Overall, agriculture had about a $2 billion economic impact.

“It’s not just what gets sold off the farm,” he said. There are other services such as value-added product, he noted, such as the way Wayne Farms in Dobson takes chickens and processes them into more-valuable poultry.

Also, he added, the farmers have to invest in seed, fertilizer, equipment and vehicles. This money goes back into the economy, as most of that stays local because farmers believe in supporting local businesses.

“They are here supporting the farmers as well, so the street goes both ways,” he added.

“I tell people that without ag, they’d be naked, homeless and hungry.” Even money isn’t paper, he said, but a cotton product.

At the end of Monday’s closed session, the commissioners said they had discussed the idea of sharing Cave and decided that it wasn’t the direction the board wanted to pursue. Chairman Johnson said they would let Yadkin search for its own director.

Bryan Cave, left, county Cooperative Extension director, appears before the Surry County Board of Commissioners last May with Tony Davis, Soil and Water Conservation District director. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMGP2461_filtered.jpg Bryan Cave, left, county Cooperative Extension director, appears before the Surry County Board of Commissioners last May with Tony Davis, Soil and Water Conservation District director. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.