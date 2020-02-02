Arts council fund drive begins Thursday

Nicole Moody Harrison is co-chair of this year’s Surry Arts Council Fund Drive, along with William Sheppard. Submitted photo

Surry Arts Council will be holding its annual Fund Drive Kick-Off this week.

The event will take place on Thursday, beginning at noon, in the Andy Griffith Playhouse. Information on upcoming programs and events will be shared and lunch donated by Subway will be served. The 2020 Fund Drive Co-Chairs are Nicole Moody Harrison and William Sheppard.

The drive’s goal this year is $170,000.

“The Surry Arts Council is so much more than beach music and children’s programs,” said Sheppard. “We also love providing cutting edge digital films at the Historic Earle Theatre; weekly programs for our special friends that engage, entertain, and educate; diverse musical acts that both broaden our horizons and celebrate our heritage; and introducing students from all over Surry County to the arts.”

The Surry Arts Council, now in its 51st year, oversees programs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, the Historic Earle Theatre, the Andy Griffith Museum, the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, and the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

Community theater and theater classes are growing, visual arts programming is growing, and a new art show is planned for 2021, the organization said. There are more than 100 students in the Surry Arts Council Dance Program. School programs continue to be offered to each student in the county, and the Surry Arts Film Festival for high school students is returning this year.

Free community events are held weekly at arts council venues, including traditional music lessons, the free weekly jam, and dance classes for Special Friends. The Blue Ridge and Beyond concert series brings nationally acclaimed acts such as Sam Bush, Dailey & Vincent, and Pokey LaFarge to the Historic Earle Theatre. The annual Summer Series at the Blackmon Amphitheatre attracts an average of 500 attendees per performance. Old-Time Retreats held twice a year help to celebrate and preserve our rich music heritage and 2019’s Mount Airy Ukulele Retreat brought more than 100 ukulele players to town last year.

“We are all impacted by the work of the arts council, whether it be through our own experiences or those of our children and grandchildren,” said Nicole Moody Harrison. “Memories from Arts Alive invigorate feelings of nostalgia, and evenings at the Andy Griffith Playhouse transport us to a different time and place. The arts council is and will continue to be a significant part of the foundation of our community.”

For additional information about the Fund Drive Kick-Off, contact Courtney Thompson, director of operations, at 336-786-7998 or courtney@surryarts.org. Membership and program information is online at www.surryarts.org.

Donations can be made online or mailed directly to the Surry Arts Council, PO Box 141, Mount Airy, NC 27030. For questions about honoraria, memorial contributions, seat plaques, granite tiles, gifts of stock, or estate gifts, email tanya@surryarts.org or call 336-786-7998.