Barn Quilt class scheduled for Feb. 29

This sunflower barn quilt design owned by Round Hill Plants sits at the corner of Santa Claus and Dogwood in Critz, Virginia. -

CRITZ, VA — The Reynolds Homestead invites everyone to leap into the new year with a fun barn quilt class to be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 11-3 at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart, Virginia.

Instructor Lauren Byron of Walnut Cove will offer barn quilts in 1’ x 1’, 2’ x 2’ and 3’ x 3’ sizes for interested participants. All paints and brushes are supplied, and designs are stenciled in on the prepared boards, ready to paint. The cost for the barn quilts is $35 for the one-foot square, $60 for the two-foot, and $80 for the three-foot boards.

For those who would like to participate, Byron suggests going to Google and finding an appealing design. “You can certainly paint your barn quilts any colors you would like, but each participant needs to choose a design and send it in before the class so the boards can be prepped.”

Finished barn quilts are ready to hang either indoors or outdoors, and semi-gloss exterior acrylic paints are used.

Anyone interested in taking the class should call the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181 for more information, or visit their website at www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu to download a registration form. Designs are sent to Lisa Martin at martinlm@vt.edu. Those interested in participating in the Patrick County Barn Quilt Trail can also contact Martin for more information about how to join.