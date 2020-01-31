Rotary Club to host Ethiopian visitor

Kebede

It’s not every day that a person from Ethiopia visits Mount Airy, much less one involved with international peace efforts, but this will occur on Tuesday.

Kalikidan Assefa Kebede is a Rotary Peace Scholar who is scheduled to speak during an event at Cross Creek Country Club, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Mount Airy.

The public is invited to Tuesday’s gathering that will include a fellowship period at 5:30 p.m. and a buffet dinner, with a program featuring the introduction of the special speaker by club President Doug Yarboro to begin around 6:15. The cost for the meal is $12. Reservations may be made at dougyarboro@gmail.com, which those interested should do by Monday.

Kebede will speak about the Rotary Peace Program in which he is now studying, involving a partnership between Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Their joint Rotary Peace Scholarship campus is one of five “peace centers” around the world, also located in Japan, Sweden, England and Australia.

The program for Rotary Peace Fellowship Scholars such as Kebede, which began in 2002, is designed for leaders with work experience in peace and development. Participants are committed to community and international service and the pursuit of peace.

Each year, the Rotary organization awards up to 130 fully funded fellowships for dedicated leaders from around the world to study at one of the peace centers through a two-year master’s degree program.

Rotary Peace Scholars from the U.S. do so at foreign universities, while those from abroad — such as Kebede — enroll in the Duke-UNC program. He is presently a first-year Peace Fellow there.

An “amazing individual”

Along with speaking about his involvement with that program Tuesday night, the guest from Ethiopia is expected to discuss work he is doing which will continue after completing studies for his master’s degree in international development policy.

For his stay at Duke University, Kebede’s goal involves studying and researching alternative tools and policy options to alleviate poverty and hunger, focusing particularly on socioeconomic transformation, public investment and social service delivery.

This is aimed at achieving sustained peace and security in the developing world, and ultimately inclusive socioeconomic growth and sustained development.

Kebede, described by one local Rotary Club member as an “amazing individual,” already has established an ambitious record of service that recently has included consulting with an International Labour Organization project on social protection for migrant workers in Africa.

Before that, he worked on behalf of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. Kebede served as a research officer and technical lead for a continental project called the African Social Development Index, focusing on the social and economic impact of human exclusion.

So far, he has successfully launched the findings for more than 34 countries across Africa.

Among other service efforts, Kebede has been involved with food and nutrition security, health, education, employment, inequality and migration in Africa.

His findings have led to policy contributions such as the development of national nutrition programs for 12 African countries and guiding nations on that continent in social and economic-development areas.

Checks for the dinner should be made out to the Mount Airy Rotary Club.

Public invited to Tuesday program

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

