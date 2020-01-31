Pilot names Jackson permanent chief

New Police Chief Robby Jackson is joined by his family as the town of Pilot Mountain announces his promotion. From left is Mayor Evan Cockerham, Jackson’s daughter Chelsey Reeves, Robby Jackson, wife Amanda and daughter Carly Jackson. Jeff Linville | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — After almost two months with the interim title before his name, Robby Jackson was promoted Thursday afternoon to be the new police chief of Pilot Mountain.

Town Hall hosted a reception for family and friends to celebrate Jackson’s new role after more than a dozen years with the Pilot Mountain Police Department.

“When you’re thinking about who would be a good chief of police, you are looking for someone of the strongest character, excellent judgement and a commitment to the well-being of others,” Mayor Evan Cockerham said at the start of the 2 p.m. event. “Pilot Mountain is extremely fortunate to have someone like that in our ranks. Being a part of today’s ceremony is both an honor and a privilege.”

Along with the mayor, the town was represented by Town Manager Michael Boaz and Commissioners Hilda Willis, Scott Needham and Donna Kiger.

Commissioner Kim Quinn was working and unable to attend. However, she sent Chief Jackson her regards.

“I support him 100%,” Quinn said. “He has worked hard for this and deserves it. I wish him the best in this new position, and I know he will represent the town and department well.”

Two months ago as then-Chief Darryl Bottoms was announcing his retirement, Bottoms said he had been grooming Capt. Robby Jackson to look after the department. Bottoms expected the town to name Jackson as the interim chief as he stepped down the first week of December.

The town did indeed call on Jackson to fill the void. Now seven weeks later the change has become permanent.

Background

It is easy to see why Bottoms was drawn to Jackson as the younger officer’s path paralleled his own.

Bottoms said he got his start in law enforcement in November 1988 as a jailer for Stokes County. While working there he went through Basic Law Enforcement Training and moved up to being a deputy. Then in August 1992 he made the move to Pilot Mountain.

Jackson said his first job as a deputy was for the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office in 2006, then he moved to Pilot Mountain in May 2007, not long after Bottoms became chief.

A Charlotte native, Jackson said he graduated from Harry P. Harding High School down there. Then he went into the workforce for a few years before deciding he wanted to get into police work.

In 2006 he took Basic Law Enforcement Training through Surry Community College and then stepped into a role as a deputy under Sheriff Mike Joyce.

Bottoms became a K-9 officer, working with Bas, his malinois (a variety of Belgian shepherd), for about eight years. During that eight years he was promoted to sergeant.

Jackson became a K-9 officer not long after joining the police department.

Zipper was a Dutch shepherd that the department acquired in 2007 when she was about a year and a half old, said Jackson. She was patrol-certified, certified on narcotics, apprehension, tracking and search. Like Bottoms, he stayed in this role for eight years until Zipper was retired. He was promoted to sergeant after moving out of the K-9 role.

And like Bottoms, Jackson had to learn the pain of losing his partner when Zipper died back before Thanksgiving at almost 15 years old.

On Nov. 25 the town honored Jackson and his former partner at Town Hall. A.J. Daoud, owner of Cox-Needham Funeral Home, presented Jackson with a wooden box urn containing Zipper’s ashes.

Two weeks later, Bottoms would turn over the department to Jackson, the way then-Chief Doug Lawson left Bottoms in charge when retiring at the end of 2006.

Asked what he likes about his job, Jackson said, “I love the close camaraderie with the people who work here. We are a family. I love the community; they support us.

“The most challenging part would probably be trying to reach ones that need to be reached and trying to make a difference in their lives; trying to get them to turn their lives around.”

With his promotion, the department has an empty slot for a new captain.

Jackson said no decision has been made on that post yet. The town could promote from within, and there is a job listing on the town’s website for outside applicants, he noted.

The job listing can be viewed at www.pilotmountainnc.org.

