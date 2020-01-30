Grant brings ukuleles to Pilot Middle

Zoe Keener and Yelayna Martinez work together to practice the chords they have learned. Submitted photo

Third-grade students at Pilot Mountain Elementary are learning to play the ukulele in music class this month, as a result of a grant recently secured by the school.

The North Carolina Music Educators Association granted funds for 10 ukuleles for the school. Music teacher Angela Caswell is teaching the students the chords and scales on these stringed instruments.