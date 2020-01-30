A century late, WWI medals presented

Colleen Marion accepts a medal earned by her father in World War I. Bill Colvard | The Tribune

Bill Colvard | The Tribune Colleen Marion accepts a medal earned by her father in World War I. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Kevin Hege, Surry County Veterals officer and John Elskamp, executive director of the Veterans Legacy Foundation, are seen here with Colleen Marion, seated, and the medals presented to marion for her father, George Washington Midkiff. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Family of George Washington Midkiff pose for a group photo at PruittHealth where Midkiff was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and two other medals. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune George Washington Midkiff’s photo in his World War I service uniform and the medals presented posthumously to his daughter. - - Submitted photo George Washington Midkiff’s memorial marker is shown. - -

ELKIN — A man with Mount Airy ties was recognized recently in Elkin with the awarding of several medals he earned during wartime service — more than a century after his acts should have garnered the military recognition.

George Washington Midkiff, a man who spent many years of his life as a stone cutter in the Mount Airy granite quarry, was awarded the medals posthumously. Colleen Marion, his daughter and closest, oldest living relative, received the medals in a ceremony at PruittHealth nursing home in Elkin recently.

Among those medals she received on her father’s behalf were a Purple Heart, North Carolina World War I Service Medal and the World War I Victory Medal with Ypres-Lys and Somme Battle clasps.

The medals were presented by John Elskamp, executive director of the Veterans Legacy Foundation, an organization that advocates for veterans who have not received medals they earned.

“Today we correct that error,” said Elskamp of Midkiff’s service.

“I want to thank everyone for coming out today,” Marion said, “I didn’t have a daddy growing up, (she was 7 when her father died), but I have his memory in my mind.”

Marion then led the group in an impromptu rendition of “Oh, How I Love Jesus.”

After the ceremony, Kathy Allen, Midkiff’s granddaughter, said that when her father, George Midkiff, died in 2015, she found among his papers a completed, but not submitted, application for a military monument for his father.

She took the paperwork to Kevin Hege, Surry County Veterans Services officer, and told him that her father had said her grandfather was wounded in World War I, and if he had received a Purple Heart, she wanted it noted on the monument.

Hege passed the case on to Elskamp at the Veterans Legacy Project, who discovered that Midkiff had not been presented a Purple Heart, but was eligible. During the ensuing four years, it came to light Midkiff was also eligible for the other medals.

Elskamp said his organization has 497 open cases across the United States, from World War I to Afghanistan. In the previous week, he had presented medals to another World War I vet’s family and to a living World War II veteran.

“As we complete one, we get five more,” he said. “We have researchers all over the country, but it keeps escalating.”

Due to complicated rules regarding marked and unmarked graves, Midkiff ultimately did not qualify for the bronze memorial marker which his son and granddaughter had been sought for him. But he was eligible for a granite marker. Allen is okay with that.

“He was a stone-cutter at the granite quarry in Mount Airy,” said Allen. “So, the granite marker seems appropriate.”

The granite marker with bronze medallion notes Midkiff’s Purple Heart, just as Kathy Allen had hoped it would.

Colleen Marion accepts a medal earned by her father in World War I. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_1.jpg Colleen Marion accepts a medal earned by her father in World War I. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Kevin Hege, Surry County Veterals officer and John Elskamp, executive director of the Veterans Legacy Foundation, are seen here with Colleen Marion, seated, and the medals presented to marion for her father, George Washington Midkiff. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_2.jpg Kevin Hege, Surry County Veterals officer and John Elskamp, executive director of the Veterans Legacy Foundation, are seen here with Colleen Marion, seated, and the medals presented to marion for her father, George Washington Midkiff. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Family of George Washington Midkiff pose for a group photo at PruittHealth where Midkiff was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and two other medals. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_3.jpg Family of George Washington Midkiff pose for a group photo at PruittHealth where Midkiff was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and two other medals. Bill Colvard | The Tribune George Washington Midkiff’s photo in his World War I service uniform and the medals presented posthumously to his daughter. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_4.jpg George Washington Midkiff’s photo in his World War I service uniform and the medals presented posthumously to his daughter. Bill Colvard | The Tribune George Washington Midkiff’s memorial marker is shown. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_marker-crop.jpg George Washington Midkiff’s memorial marker is shown. Submitted photo

By Bill Colvard bill.colvard@elkintribune.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.