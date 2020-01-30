SAC, museum funds face budget ax

Elected city officials and staff members, along with consultant Doug Carter, sit around a table Wednesday while discussing major budget needs facing Mount Airy. Tom Joyce | The News

Mount Airy officials not only are struggling to pay for long-range capital needs of $34 million, they face some hefty expenses in the short term — which might not include funding tentatively allocated for two community groups.

That scenario would hamper expansion plans of the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, which in 2019 were approved for city appropriations potentially totaling $1.5 million over the next five years.

This included $200,000 to the arts council and $100,000 for the museum from the municipal budget for this fiscal year, and possibly the same sums over each of the next four years. That is to be decided on an annual basis during budgetary deliberations — and therein lies the rub.

When the $1.5 million was approved in September and October for the two community organizations, this was before three new commissioners joined the five-member Mount Airy Board of Commissioners via a Nov. 5 election. The “old” board had authority to make funding decisions for the present fiscal year, but not commit future ones to continue that.

This became evident Wednesday when city officials met to discuss a Capital Improvement Plan for covering various big-ticket items, generally costing more than $10,000, related to buildings, infrastructure projects and equipment needs of all municipal departments.

This might include new police cars or a truck for the public works division, along with roof replacements and much more.

Art, museum funding

Two of the new board members questioned whether the tentative funding for the arts group and regional museum can be maintained for the next fiscal year beginning on July 1, due to an immediate need to fund some capital items.

Mayor David Rowe listed those Wednesday, including around $1 million to automate city garbage pickups, police vehicle funding, a new fire truck costing about $500,000 and further possible allocations to redevelop the former Spencer’s industrial property now city government-owned.

Rowe also referred to the $1 million for the Surry Arts Council and $1 million for the regional museum. The latter includes the $500,000 conditionally approved for the initial five-year period plus another $500,000 for five years after that, which was strongly urged by the former board.

With officials anticipating a tight year for the city budget even without major capital expenditures, new commissioners Tom Koch and Ron Niland said during Wednesday’s meeting that money for the arts council and museum might be off the table this year.

“This is a horrible time for it,” Koch said in light of the overall expenses looming.

“I think we can see there are a lot of needs,” agreed Niland, a former Mount Airy city manager.

Koch says he appreciates the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History — which are valued as cultural resources in addition to tourism draws. “I like both agencies, but we can’t do what we can’t do,” he said.

“I just don’t see how we’re going to have any extra money for it,” Koch added concerning the tentative combined allocation for the two of $300,000 in the 2020-2021 city budget.

The funding for the arts council would aid its plans for a new $4 million multi-purpose building containing a Siamese Twins museum.

Meanwhile, the city dollars eyed for the regional museum are part of a $3.5 million fundraising goal to pay for various upgrades to its building infrastructure and exhibit areas.

Other budget concerns

Wednesday’s meeting — led by Charlotte consultant Doug Carter — produced no clear-cut plans to pay for the short-term capital needs, which will be formerly addressed during the upcoming budget season, nor the $34 million forecast over a 10-year period.

It mainly seemed geared toward updating the three new commissioners — also including Marie Wood — on the city Capital Improvements Plan that will gradually take shape in the coming months.

This process will include meeting with city department heads to update capital and maintenance needs and discussing funding options through the end of May, based on a schedule provided by Carter. He was hired by the municipality in 2018 to assist with various financial matters.

Possible funding methods for capital needs outlined during Carter’s presentation Wednesday include pay as you go; state, federal and additional grant sources; borrowing funds; private sources; and others.

There could be opportunities for public-private partnerships for certain projects, according to the consultant. “There’s increasing use of these,” said Carter, who works with other government units, including Surry County. “Is there any way we can go to the community and ask for support?”

Carter advocates the formation of a special Capital Investment Fund to address the major needs facing the city. It could include revenues from user fees, “other tax sources” in addition to property levies and miscellaneous revenue, his presentation revealed.

This produced a reaction from Commissioner Jon Cawley, who questioned the city government’s ability to do this under its existing revenue structure, even with a 12-cent hike in the property tax rate in 2018. That raised the level to 60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

“If we’re going to create another fund, there has to be a source to feed that fund,” reasoned Cawley, who doesn’t believe this can be accomplished without new user fees or other measures that spell added forms of taxation for citizens.

“At what level do you expect the taxpayer to fund what you want?” he asked rhetorically.

Are citizens satisfied?

This drifted into a sometimes-spirited debate Wednesday about Mount Airy’s budget in general, even minus capital needs.

Cawley reiterated past concerns about identifying what level of property taxation is needed to provide basic services to the community, without dipping into city reserve funds or otherwise impacting that source.

“For 12 years I’ve been wondering where the fat ends and the muscle begins,” he said of his time on the board.

Niland said citizens he talked to during his campaign voiced satisfaction with the garbage-collection, police, fire, street and other services provided.

“The average citizen pays about $68 a month,” the at-large commissioner said, which he considers a good deal for the public compared to cell-phone, cable television and other bills facing the average consumer.

In response to Cawley’s concerns about being able to meet basic needs under the existing tax structure, Niland said that if it is determined the tax rate should be 70 cents to provide these, city officials ought to be comfortable with this. The key is making sure taxpayers are getting a good value for their dollars, he observed.

At the same time, the municipality must find a way to fund capital needs, which Niland says have been neglected or delayed at times during the last decade.

“We haven’t bought things we needed to buy and replaced things we needed to replace,” he said. “We’ve got all these needs, and it didn’t happen overnight and we’re not going to solve it overnight.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

