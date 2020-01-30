Speeding stop leads to felony drug charges

Phillips

A Surry County man received a $150,000 bond after being arrested on drug charges just west of the city.

Jason Smith Phillips, 40, no street address given, faces four felony charges for this incident, while awaiting a court date on another felony drug charge.

Due to complaints in the area of West Pine Street near the city limits of Mount Airy, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office had its Narcotics Division including the “SCU,” Street Crimes Unit, conduct a surveillance operation in the area on Jan. 7.

Detectives pulled over a vehicle they said was speeding in the parking lot of the Quality Plus on West Pine Street, between Gentry Middle School and North Surry High.

During the search of the vehicle driven by Phillips, Sheriff Steve Hiatt reported, detectives located 48 grams of methamphetamine, Suboxone (buprenorphine) strips, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Phillips received four felony charges: three counts of trafficking meth and one count of maintaining a drug vehicle.

He also was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of speeding, and one count of driving without car insurance.

Phillips received a $150,000 secured bond and a court date of Feb. 26.

He also has four other dates already on the court docket for pending charges.

On Feb. 12 he has an appearance for prior charges of felony possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. On March 20 he faces a charge of driving while license revoked.

On May 4 the charges include reckless driving with wanton disregard for safety, three counts of driving while license revoked, covering the license plate, no vehicle inspection, no car insurance, no current registration, failure to apply for a new title, having a fictitious or altered title/registration/plate, and two counts of unsafe tires.

On June 5 he faces charges of driving while license revoked, driving left of center, no car insurance, no vehicle registration, and having a fictitious or altered title/registration/plate.

In 2006 Phillips spent three months in prison. He had been convicted of wanton injury to property and given probation. He broke that by getting caught twice for driving without a license, which activated the previous suspended sentence.

After getting out in mid-2006, Phillips was caught twice that year for driving while license revoked.

In 2007 he was arrested for possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug. He initially received a suspended sentence, but that was activated in 2008 after a probation violation. He served six months in prison at the Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury.

By Jeff Linville

