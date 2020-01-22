Thomas honored with Servant-Leadership award

Kennette Thomas, instructor of religion, English and humanities at Surry Community College, has received the Servant-Leadership Recognition award for starting the Little Free Pantry at the college and working with the SCC Women’s Association to support the Student Emergency Fund, in addition to various other ministries.

DOBSON – The Faculty Senate of Surry Community College has selected Kennette Thomas as the Spring 2020 recipient of the Servant-Leadership Recognition award.

Thomas is an instructor of religion, English and humanities at the college. Thomas is also a minister of the United Methodist Church, and is a part-time staff member at Central United Methodist Church in Mount Airy.

The award formally recognizes a faculty member in the fall and spring semesters who exemplifies dedication to the mission of Surry Community College and meritorious service to the college and to the community. Both full and part-time faculty members are eligible after one year of service.

“Candidates for the award should be sensitive to the needs of others, bring out the best in others, mentor and encourage self-expression, facilitate personal growth in those who work with them, and focus on achieving the goals of the college,” the school said in announcing her selection for the award. “They should also challenge the status quo in striving to solve problems and find new directions as well as uphold and support the mission of the college.”

“We thank you for your hard work and dedication to helping others,” Faculty Senate President Dr. Kathleen Fowler told Thomas. “We recognize the enormous amount of time and effort you have spent in creating new ways to combine ministry and service, such as in the establishment of the Little Free Pantry. You are truly an excellent servant-leader.”

Thomas began working at Surry Community College as an English instructor in 2003. During that time, she has been an active member and/or officer of the SCC Women’s Association. From 2010-2018, she served as a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society advisor.

She is also active in campus ministries in establishing a care closet with clothing, toiletries, and diapers in 2017, and most recently, establishing a nationally registered Little Free Pantry at Surry Community College in February 2018. She is serving as the coordinator for that pantry.

Thomas also advises the Alpha Omega campus ministry and fellowship organization. She provides a weekly prayer service on campus for those who wish to participate, and coordinates three special services or events each year including Ash Wednesday, the National Day of Prayer, and a Blessing of the Animals for canines and service dogs.

Thomas holds a Master of Arts in English. She has also received basic graduate theological studies, or the Masters of Divinity equivalent, through a partnership between Pfeiffer University and Wesley Seminary. Thomas was ordained in full connection to the order of deacon in the United Methodist Church in June 2019.