Pilot looks at eminent domain for creek work

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The town of Pilot Mountain is ready to move forward with a streambank project – even if it means resorting to legal means.

At the end of last Monday’s meeting, the town Board of Commissioners held a quick closed session. Afterward, Town Manager Michael Boaz mentioned some expenses which would eat into the town’s available fund balance.

Boaz mentioned the $17,280 approved for Duke Power design fees. Then he mentioned money for legal matters that were discussed in closed session and probably shouldn’t be discussed in open session. And he also mentioned finishing up acquiring easements for a project on creek bed restoration.

Those three things will eat up about $100,000 of the available $400,000, so the town should probably hold off on approving other expenses at this time, he suggested.

The streambank project previously came up at the September board meeting. The board passed a resolution committing town government to acquire all the necessary easements from landowners in order to do the restoration. There are 12 properties from which the town needs an easement for the project that would run from Carson Street to Key Street.

Trying to get the easements hasn’t been easy and has taken a long time, explained Mayor Evan Cockerham.

“It has been in the works since before I was elected in 2016,” Cockerham said.

In some instances, the issue is ownership, he noted. A property owner dies and the land goes to several heirs, and it can be nearly impossible to reach all the people with a share of ownership and get an easement — especially facing a deadline.

The mayor said the town had been awarded a $1.1 million Clean Water Management Trust Fund grant to assist in this restoration, but the work must commence by a certain date.

In order to finalize the easement issue and get on with the project, the town board authorized the town attorney to move forward with proceedings for acquiring the small areas of creek bed through eminent domain.

Eminent domain refers to the power of a government body to take private property for public use while requiring “just” compensation to be given to the original owner.

Last May the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners flirted with the idea of acquiring land along a waterway in order to extend its greenway system. After some folks came forward with complaints about the idea, the city board changed its mind on the extent of the project.

In this case, the mayor pointed out, “This is just an easement for the stream restoration; nothing further, such as a permanent walkway.”

Not only is there a timeline based on the grant, but Cockerham said, “Nature has given us its own deadline. The stream is stagnant as it is right now. It’s a source for mosquitoes, and people are losing their backyards to erosion. I heard that one resident lost their fence recently.

“Once it’s restored erosion will be limited and the creek will flow again with wildlife – instead of sitting stagnant with parasites.”

