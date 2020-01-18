Rug weaving, pottery, lamp-making courses set

Making pinch pots can be an excellent way to learn basic pottery skills. Submitted photo

Students will learn to weave rag rugs similar to these in the Rugs! Rugs! Rugs! class. - Submitted photo Students will learn to make terra cotta oil lamps, similar to the style used thousands of years ago.

CRITZ, VA – There is no reason to get bored this winter with the Reynolds Homestead’s winter schedule of classes at the Creative Arts Center.

From stained glass to pottery to fiber arts, anyone interested in exploring new artistic media can find something to suit. The Creative Arts Center is located at 334 Patrick Avenue in Stuart, Virginia, and registration can be done by calling 276-694-7181. Registration forms that can be mailed in are available at the Creative Arts Center as well.

Rugs! Rugs! Rugs! A Class for Beginning Weavers. Celie Cassady, a weaver and instructor with more than 30 years of experience, will begin a five-week workshop for those looking to learn basic loom weaving. Rugs! Rugs! Rugs! will be a study on the ancient art of rag rug weaving, using a contemporary, up-to-date-look. Students will learn to add color, weave and texture to their designs. Each student will weave a small rug suitable for the kitchen or bath.

The class begins on Monday, Feb. 10 and will run for five weeks, with additional time built in in the event of inclement weather. This class is in the afternoons at the Creative Arts Center, from 2 to 5 p.m. The cost is $115 per student, which includes yarn. Each participant needs to bring five yards of colorful cotton material and fabric scissors to the class.

Pottery 1: Pinch Building. The Creative Arts Center is ready for pottery classes now, and the first in the series is Pinch Building. A pinch pot is a simple form of hand-made pottery produced from ancient times to the present. The pinching method is used to create pottery that can be ornamental or functional, and has been widely employed across cultures and times.

The class will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m., and will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays for eight sessions. Jessica Shelor will be instructing the class which is $85 per person and that includes 25 pounds of clay per student.

Pinch pots are the ideal project for newcomers to hand-building with clay; perfecting this technique is a fantastic way to start developing clay-craft skills. Students will learn to develop a feel for the class, a sensitivity to the material and its working properties. Each participant will create several functional and decorative pieces.

Terra Cotta Oil Lamps. Travel back to olden times for inspiration in this class taught by master potter Joyce Wray. Using oil lamp models from ancient times as inspiration, each student will create two usable lamps while also learning the history of oil lamps, clay and glazes. The class will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost of the class is $35 per person.