Chamber annual meeting, person of year award, coming next week

Catrina Alexander receives the 2016 Citizen of the Year award from the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. Joining her are her father, husband and two children. Jeff Linville | The News

Jeff Linville | The News Catrina Alexander receives the 2016 Citizen of the Year award from the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. Joining her are her father, husband and two children. - Bill Colvard | Elkin Tribune Randy Collins, Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce president, right, presents the 2018 Person of the Year Award to John Priddy, center, along with John Philips, chairman of the Chamber board. - Bill Colvard | Elkin Tribune Bob Moody accepts the award for 2017 Citizen of the Year from Teresa Lewis. -

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is set to hold next week what is generally its single largest event of the year: its annual meeting.

Topping the night’s agenda will be announcing the chamber’s coveted annual Person of the Year Award, as well as a keynote address by a well-known local businessman.

Chad Tidd, owner/operator of Chick-fil-A Mount Airy, will be addressing the night’s audience.

“We picked a local business leader as our speaker,” said Randy Collins, chamber president and CEO. “Chad’s well-known, his product is well-known, we’ve asked him to talk about his secrets to success, how he’s survived in a very competitive industry.”

In addition to the keynote speaker, one of the highlights of the annual gathering is selecting the Citizen of the Year.

“We received probably 20 nominations from all across the county,” Collins said, adding the nominations represented people from the city of Mount Airy, as well as the towns and the rest of the county. “We look for someone who is just an unsung hero, overdue for recognition, that person has done a lot in their business life, but has also done a tremendous amount for their community. And boy, we have a lot of them who have done that. It was a difficult choice.”

While those who made the selection are sworn to secrecy until the annual meeting, Collins said he has it on good authority the person to be named will be in attendance. A year ago, winner John Priddy was not able to attend because he was out of town for a family wedding.

Collins said the Citizen of the Year award has been presented to someone from the community every year since 1962.

While the annual award and Tidd’s address are the expected highlights of the evening, Collins said the gathering is more than an award or hearing a speech.

“This is our annual gathering of all of our members,” he said. “Generally this is the the largest grouping or event that has members of the chamber at it during the year.” As of Thursday, Collins said somewhere between 250 and 275 people are expected, though there is still time for chamber members to purchase tickets to the dinner.

The night’s activities also will include an address by immediate past chair John Philips, who will give an overview of what the chamber accomplished in 2019, and an address by 2020 Chairman James Etringer, addressing major goals for the upcoming year.

The event is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Cross Creek Country Club. Tickets and sponsorship information is available on the Chamber website at www.mtairyncchamber.org or by calling the chamber at (336) 786-6116.

Sponsors for the Annual Meeting include SouthData and Carolina Carports; Duke Energy, Frontier Natural Gas, Aprio (formerly LBA Haynes Strand PLLC) Leonard Buildings & Truck accessories, McGriff Insurance, Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corp., Johnson Granite, Surry County Economic Development Partnership, Trust Bank/Mortgage;

Food and Beverage Sponsors Andrea Kniskern CPA, Central States Manufacturing, Hampton Inn Mount Airy, Dr. John Gravitte, Pilot Mechanical, Unique Backgrounds Solutions, Cooke Rentals and the Ottenweller Company.

Other sponsors include: The Citizen of the Year Sponsor: Workforce Unlimited; Wine Sponsor: Shelton Vineyards; and Floral Sponsor: Mitchells Nursery and Greenhouse.

Catrina Alexander receives the 2016 Citizen of the Year award from the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. Joining her are her father, husband and two children. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_0JAL6410_filtered.jpg Catrina Alexander receives the 2016 Citizen of the Year award from the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. Joining her are her father, husband and two children. Jeff Linville | The News Randy Collins, Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce president, right, presents the 2018 Person of the Year Award to John Priddy, center, along with John Philips, chairman of the Chamber board. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_John-Priddy.jpg Randy Collins, Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce president, right, presents the 2018 Person of the Year Award to John Priddy, center, along with John Philips, chairman of the Chamber board. Bill Colvard | Elkin Tribune Bob Moody accepts the award for 2017 Citizen of the Year from Teresa Lewis. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Bob-Moody.jpg Bob Moody accepts the award for 2017 Citizen of the Year from Teresa Lewis. Bill Colvard | Elkin Tribune

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Reach John at 415-4701.

Reach John at 415-4701.