Booksmarts

The following titles have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library, and are available for checkout:

Fiction

The Country Guesthouse by Robyn Carr

The River Murders by James Patterson

Hindsight by Iris Johansen

The Vanishing by Jayne Krentz

Moral Compass by Danielle Steel

Treason by Stuart Woods

Forever Hidden by Tracie Peterson

Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott

Lock Every Door by Riley Sager

Biography

​Me by Elton John

Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years by Julie Andrews

Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

Large Print

Guilty, Not Guilty by Felix Francis

Vendetta in Death by J.D. Robb

Contraband by Stuart Woods

The Doll Factory by Elizabeth MacNeal

***

The library is selling raffle tickets as a fundraiser on a chance to win a homemade quilt, which is on display near the front desk. Tickets are $1 each, or 6 for $5. The drawing will be held on Jan. 31.

***

The Mount Airy Public Library is partnering with the Surry Senior Center to provide Free Tax Preparation for those with low to moderate income, below $56,000. To schedule an appointment, call 336-415-4225.

***

The library has a new program for senior citizens. Join us at the library on Tuesday afternoons, between 1-4 p.m., to play card games. We’ll play a variety of games, something for every interest.

***

The Mount Airy Public Library has a book club, called LACE, for ladies who like to read romance novels. There are two ways to join: meet at the library on the last Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m, or join the Facebook group, LACE-Romance Readers Book Club, to follow and join in any discussion. The January meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28, where the group will discuss the book “A Winter Wedding” by Brenda Novak.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Story time, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The Classic Film Watchers movie for January is Sunset Boulevard, and we will watch it on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. We’ll have popcorn available, you may bring your own soda. The movie that we watch for February will be An Affair to Remember, and we view it on Monday, Feb. 24.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

***

Join us for an English Country Dance class on the last Saturday each month at 11 a.m. The meeting will be on Jan. 25.

***

Teens and Young Adults are invited to join our library club, called CHOICES, on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m. In addition to books, we discuss movies, current events, what’s going on at school, whatever topic that comes up. The next meeting is Feb. 6 to discuss the book “Dragonflight” by Anne McCaffrey.

***

The library’s What Are You Reading Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. This month the group meets on Jan. 23. New members are always welcome. We each discuss the books we have read that month, and offer recommendations for titles or authors that we enjoyed.

***

The Friends of the Library would like for local resident to help them by eating supper at Chick-fil-A on the night of Thursday, Jan. 23, between 5-8 p.m., and tell the cashier you are supporting the library with your purchase.

***

Saturday, Feb. 1 is Take Your Child to the Library Day. Families can be entertained by the play January School Daze, to be performed by our Young Actor Workshop students, at 11 a.m. We will also have board games out for them to play together, and we invite them to play with our new Launchpad Learning Tablets, and to join in a storytime at noon.

***

The library has a new program for adults. Join us for Crafternoon Tea on Monday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m., and we will make a craft while enjoying tea and conversation.

***

The Dewey Decimal Players will perform their show, The Valentine Box, on both Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. each night. Bring the family.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.