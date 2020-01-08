Shoals Elementary holds blood drive

Shoals Elementary School students Gabriella Newsom, Ashton Freeman and Madisyn Penley volunteered during the blood drive. Submitted photo

Custodian Tyler Hatton donated blood during the school's blood drive. Custodian Guy Sheets donates blood. Students Kayson Beck and Sarah Knight pause from volunteering for the blood drive to have their picture taken.

Shoals Elementary School recently conducted its annual blood drive, collecting 41 units in the effort.

”We would like to thank our students who recruited donors, those who donated snacks for the canteen and to the members of the Student Council who helped with the canteen,” the school leaders said.