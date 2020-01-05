Police reports

• A Mount Airy man was jailed in the early morning hours Wednesday on charges of breaking and entering and injury to personal property, according to city police department reports. Jeremy Quinn McDaniel, 42, of 274 Webster Road, allegedly kicked the front door of April Denise Clark’s residence in the 800 block of Willow Street and caused damage.

McDaniel was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Jan. 23.

• A motorcycle was stolen Tuesday morning from the home of John Oscar Davis on Galloway Street. No value was listed for the black 2001 Yamaha bearing tag number MA24794.

• A case of obtaining property by false pretense was discovered on Dec. 20 at Mullins Pawn Shop on Caudle Drive in which a known suspect sold stolen items to the shop. Yellow-gold jewelry pieces were involved, including a Pilot Mountain pendant, two 27-inch chains and a ring with seven small diamonds. A loss figure of $87 was listed.

• A crime involving breaking and entering and larceny was discovered on Dec. 13 at the H&S/Pet Dairy business on North Andy Griffith Parkway, where entry was gained through an unsecured door. A truck on the premises also was entered. Property valued at $150 was stolen as a result, including an OmniHeat heater, a tactical flashlight, a sledgehammer and a Skil-brand jigsaw.

In addition to the business, an employee there, Tony Dale Horton of Cana, Virginia, is listed as a victim of the incident.

• Jessica Faye Harvey, 38, of 188 Quail Trail, and Melissa Anne Carlino, 35, of 407 Gilmer St. Extension, were charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods at Walmart on Dec. 12, involving merchandise valued at $244 which was recovered. Harvey additionally is accused of substitution of price.

She and Carlino are slated for a Feb. 17 appearance in Surry District Court and have been banned from Walmart by the management.

• A mother and daughter from Lowgap are facing charges stemming from an incident at Walmart on Dec. 12 which involved the theft of items with a total value at $46, which were recovered. Shannon Fultz Dollyhite, 40, of 371 Hodges Road, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods and Barbara Martin Fultz, 56, of the same address, with aiding and abetting.

The women are scheduled to be in District Court on Feb. 17 and have been banned from the store.

• Matthew Mark Crouch, 41, of 122 Willis Road, was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond on Dec. 10 on three drug-related felonies: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; and maintaining a drug vehicle. He also is accused of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crouch was encountered by police at the scene of a traffic crash at U.S. 52 and Galax Trail involving a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado pickup he was operating, which led to the seizure of methamphetamine. His court date is Feb. 18.