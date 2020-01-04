Auditions for ‘Back to the 80’s!’ are this week

Shelby Coleman will be directing “Back to the 80’s!” Auditions for the musical production are Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. Submitted photo

From the era of the Rubik’s Cube, Max Headroom, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles come a totally awesome musical: “Back to the 80’s!” In the style of movies such as “Back to the Future,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and “The Karate Kid,” it’s a nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the decade when Atari was cutting edge technology.

Auditions are Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, from 6-8 p.m. each day at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. There are multiple roles available for ages 12 and older. A song from the show is required to audition and the sheet music for selections can be found by visiting the Event on the Andy Griffith Facebook page (www.facebook.com/AndyGriffithPlayhouse/). Those auditioning will also be asked to read scenes.

Shelby Coleman, Surry Arts Council’s artistic and education director, will be directing. She previously directed “All Shook Up” as well as choreographed “South Pacific” and “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR.” She also instructs and runs the Surry Arts Council Dance Program. Prior to coming to the Arts Council, Coleman worked with Missoula Children’s Theater and Lexington Children’s Theatre in Kentucky. Her degree from Morehead State University is in theater, dance, and business.

“Back to the 80’s” tells the story of the senior class of William Ocean High School as remembered and seen through the eyes of Corey Palmer, who is now 30-something.

Corey at 17 is madly in love with his next-door neighbor, Tiffany Houston, one of the coolest girls in the school. However, she barely notices, as she is too busy mooning over Michael Feldman, the hottest guy around. Michael and his friends are athletic and good-looking – the kind of guys that Corey and his two best friends dream of being. However, they are still one up on Feargal McFerrin III, whose best friend is his computer. During the year several new students arrive – Mel and Kim Easton, the all-singing, all-dancing twin cheerleaders, and Eileen Reagan, whose life becomes a nightmare when Michael and his gang start to send her fake love letters.

Meanwhile, the teachers are having problems of their own. Mr. Cocker, after being in a relationship for two years with the apparently conservative English teacher, Miss Sheena Brannigan, confiscates an old swimsuit catalogue from a student only to discover that his girlfriend is the centerfold.

Popular songs featured in the show include “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Footloose,” “Video Killed the Radio Star,” “Glory of Love,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “ Man in the Mirror,” “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” “Centerfold,” “Material Girl,” “Eye of the Tiger,” and “We Are the World,” among others.

“Back to the 80’s” was written by Neil Gooding with additional materials by Stuart Smith, revised orchestrations and arrangements by Brett Foster, and original musical adaptation by Scott Copeman.

The performances will be Saturday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 29, at 3 p.m.; and Monday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m., at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street during regular business hours. For additional information, contact Shelby Coleman at 336-786-7998 or shelby@surryarts.org.