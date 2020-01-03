Program to provide free tax preparation

It’s a new year, which also means another tax season — and to help meet that challenge a free service which has helped local residents with their filings in the past is again being offered in Mount Airy.

It involves the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which multiple local agencies are partnering to provide. These include the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc., Surry County Senior Center and Mount Airy Public Library, in conjunction with the Internal Revenue Service.

The VITA program operates free tax-preparation sites nationwide through the help of trained volunteers in each participating community. “Right now I think we’ve got five or six,” Surry Senior Center Director Carolyn Gentry said Friday regarding the team here.

While local senior organizations are involved with the service in Mount Airy, it is geared toward low-to-moderate-income taxpayers of all age groups (generally defined as $56,000 and below) who need help filling out their returns.

The program operates through an appointment process, which will begin Monday. Those interested can schedule one by calling 336-415-4225.

Free income tax preparation will be offered at two sites this year, the public library on Rockford Street and Jones Family Resource Center at 215 Jones School Road, according to an announcement from the center.

During the tax season last year, appointments for the assistance were booked on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturdays only at the library, where 88 households were aided.

But for 2020, the program is expanding to two days per week.

“The library (schedule) will be on Saturday and the senior center will be on Wednesday,” Gentry said. The hours at the library, where assistance is being offered from Jan. 25 to April 4, are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and those for Jones Family Resource Center, 9 a.m. to noon. The appointments at the center will run from Jan. 29 to April 1.

Help will be offered in completing both state and federal tax forms.

A site coordinator, who is an IRS employee, typically has been available during the program hours to answer questions and review all returns prepared. The forms can be filed electronically.

Gentry agreed that the service can be a big help to taxpayers.

“I’ve benefited myself last year from it, and I would have been lost (otherwise),” she said. “I didn’t have any idea where to go.”

The VITA program returned to Mount Airy in 2019 after being discontinued following the end of the 2013 tax season due to the death of its coordinator. In the interim, the Surry County Senior Center had to refer Mount Airy-area residents to other locations such as Elkin and Boonville where VITA sites were operating.

