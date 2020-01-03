City celebrates the New Year

Brack Llewellyn, leader of the Nonesuch Players, told a story about a house that was not haunted, much to the delight of children and others gathered at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History for its New Year’s celebration. He pulled several of the children from the audience to help tell the story. Pictured, from left, are Brack Llewellyn, three young men whose names weren’t available, Amelia Edwards, Claire Youell and Maddie Youell.

Brack Llewellyn, leader of the Nonesuch Players, told a story about a house that was not haunted, much to the delight of children and others gathered at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History for its New Year’s celebration. He pulled several of the children from the audience to help tell the story. Pictured, from left, are Brack Llewellyn, three young men whose names weren’t available, Amelia Edwards, Claire Youell and Maddie Youell. - A pair of llamas from Llamas in Mayberry were on hand Tuesday night to help mark the passage from 2019 to 2020 at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. - Mia Easter-Smith gives a kiss to Reepicheep of Llamas in Mayberry Tuesday night while waiting for the Mayberry Sheriff’s Bade to rise to signify the new year. - Reepicheep from Llamas in Mayberry gives a kiss to 6-year-old Ava Easter-Smith Tuesday night while waiting for the Mayberry Sheriff’s Bade to rise to signify the new year. - -

While much of the country’s focus on New Year’s night might have been on Times Square in New York, or similar big-city venues around the nation, local folks were enjoying their own Mayberry New Year’s festivities.

In addition to the NoonYear celebration at the Mount Airy of Regional History, as detailed in Thursday’s edition of The Mount Airy News (Local kids get early start on new year – https://bit.ly/36nDJTG), the museum held additional kid’s and adult activities to mark the coming of the new year, including the traditional raising of the sheriff’s badge

The badge didn’t stay up long, though, because of windy conditions, prompting museum officials to lower it out of safety concerns for those in attendance.

Still, the crowd — made up of people of all ages, along with a couple of llamas, seem to enjoy the festivities.

Brack Llewellyn, leader of the Nonesuch Players, told a story about a house that was not haunted, much to the delight of children and others gathered at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History for its New Year’s celebration. He pulled several of the children from the audience to help tell the story. Pictured, from left, are Brack Llewellyn, three young men whose names weren’t available, Amelia Edwards, Claire Youell and Maddie Youell. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20191231_212209-2-.jpg Brack Llewellyn, leader of the Nonesuch Players, told a story about a house that was not haunted, much to the delight of children and others gathered at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History for its New Year’s celebration. He pulled several of the children from the audience to help tell the story. Pictured, from left, are Brack Llewellyn, three young men whose names weren’t available, Amelia Edwards, Claire Youell and Maddie Youell. A pair of llamas from Llamas in Mayberry were on hand Tuesday night to help mark the passage from 2019 to 2020 at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200101_000213-2-.jpg A pair of llamas from Llamas in Mayberry were on hand Tuesday night to help mark the passage from 2019 to 2020 at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Mia Easter-Smith gives a kiss to Reepicheep of Llamas in Mayberry Tuesday night while waiting for the Mayberry Sheriff’s Bade to rise to signify the new year. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20191231_214525-2-.jpg Mia Easter-Smith gives a kiss to Reepicheep of Llamas in Mayberry Tuesday night while waiting for the Mayberry Sheriff’s Bade to rise to signify the new year. Reepicheep from Llamas in Mayberry gives a kiss to 6-year-old Ava Easter-Smith Tuesday night while waiting for the Mayberry Sheriff’s Bade to rise to signify the new year. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20191231_214509-3-.jpg Reepicheep from Llamas in Mayberry gives a kiss to 6-year-old Ava Easter-Smith Tuesday night while waiting for the Mayberry Sheriff’s Bade to rise to signify the new year.