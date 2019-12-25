No shave effort a big hit in Sheriff’s Office

At the check presentation for the United Fund of Surry County are, from left, Surry County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Randy Shelton, Sgt. Randall Jenkins, Sheriff Steve Hiatt, Executive Director of the United Fund of Surry County Merry Craig Boaz, Detention Officer Gary Sullivan, and Detention Officer Mickey Estes. Submitted photo

Submitted photo At the check presentation to the local chapter of the American Cancer Society are, from left, Senior Officer Lance Richardson, American Cancer Society Senior Manager Community Development Kelly Hurley, Sheriff Steve Hiatt, and Sgt. Alex Starbuck. - Submitted photo At the check presentation for the Give-A-Kid-A-Coat Foundation are, from left, Sgt. Jacob Wyse, Treasurer Geni Dowd of Give a Kid a Christmas Foundation, Sheriff Steve Hiatt, and Senior Officer Chris Rolser. - Submitted photo At the check presentation to the Fraternal Order of Police are, from left, Deputy Colby Roberts, Senior Officer Chris Rolser, President of the Surry County Fraternal Order of Police Kelly Hiatt, Surry County Fraternal Order of Police member Terry Shelton, Sheriff Steve Hiatt, Sgt. Jacob Wyse, and Detective Sgt. Marty Doss.

Surry County residents might have noticed a little something different over the past several weeks.

At least if they’ve had any contact with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

The difference?

Beards. Mustaches. Maybe a goatee or two.

The usually clean-cut, fresh-shave look of deputies, detention officers and other staffers has, at least in some cases, been replaced with the aforementioned facial hair, allowing deputies to sport a beard or mustache and raise money for a good cause in the process.

Coming into the Christmas season, Sheriff Steve Hiatt said he wanted to raise some money for a number of area charities during the holiday season. So, he instituted the No Shave November/December challenge.

The rules were simple — deputies and others participating in the challenge were asked to contribute a donation of $100 to grow facial hair, though they were instructed no Grizzly Adams beards — they were to keep their facial hair professionally groomed and trimmed “to maintain the professional image of the sheriff’s office.”

“Ladies weren’t left out of the campaign either,” the sheriff said. “Drawings for a chance to win a gift certificate to various local businesses were held each week for all the participating female employees.”

The effort seemed to be a big success, with the sheriff’s office raising $7,200 through the program.

The funds were split four ways benefiting Give a Kid a Christmas Foundation, Surry County Fraternal Order of Police Cops & Kids shopping event, United Fund of Surry County and The American Cancer Society.

Sheriff Hiatt said he wanted to thank all in the community and on his staff for supporting the effort, though facial hair will soon be a thing of the past for his staff.

“Normal grooming standards will resume on Jan. 1,” he said.

