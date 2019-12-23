Yokeley receives ‘surprise’ regional award

Steve Yokeley, right, receives the Grady Hunter Award of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council from its executive director, Matthew Dolge.

Steve Yokeley and his wife Ann are shown with the regional award.

Although he is a member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, Steve Yokeley also views issues from a regional perspective and that has led to him receiving a major honor.

Yokeley was presented with the Grady Hunter Award for Regional Excellence from the Piedmont Triad Regional Council during a meeting of its Board of Delegates last week in Kernersville.

The award recognizes an individual dedicated to public service and issues facing the Piedmont Triad region. The city of Mount Airy is a part of the regional council, which is built around the concept that local government units with common interests can get more accomplished working in unison than alone.

It serves 74 member governments in a 12-county region including Surry.

Yokeley said Monday that given the broad reach of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, he did not expect to receive the Grady Hunter Award for Regional Excellence. It is named for a late longtime member of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioner who also served on the council’s Board of Delegates for 19 years.

“It was a big surprise,” said Yokeley, who also has a lengthy involvement with the Piedmont Triad Regional Council and a forerunner group — “ever since I’ve been a commissioner, for 10 years now.”

In addition to his time on the city board, which also has included serving as mayor pro tem along with commissioner, Yokeley has been on the regional council’s Board of Delegates for seven years and its chairman since 2017.

He said Monday this sometimes requires attending two meetings a month at the council headquarters in Kernersville and other gatherings, which are juggled with local government sessions.

Yokeley’s role with the regional group further includes serving as its representative to the North Carolina Association of Councils of Government.

The Piedmont Triad Regional Council is one of 16 regional entities in North Carolina designated to address various issues, with the Piedmont council selected by the state government to serve as the lead organization for the Triad area.

It partners with local leaders of the Piedmont area to implement creative regional solutions targeting five areas: aging services, criminal justice, economic development, housing services, regional planning and workforce development.

A “man of service”

Yokeley has been involved in regional efforts since being elected to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners in 2009, initially with the Northwest Piedmont Council of Governments. It later merged with a similar group in Greensboro to form the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.

Its officials say they took great pride in announcing Yokeley as the winner of the Grady Hunter Award, which goes to a sitting regional council board member who demonstrates dedication and service to the region.

The Mount Airy resident is best described as a “man of service,” they said in conjunction with his receiving of the award.

Yokeley graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a doctor of dental surgery degree, with his many years in the dental profession cited by the council along with his decade of service to the city of Mount Airy.

He practiced dentistry during his time as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy and after retiring as a dentist, started his own real estate business.

Yokeley also has served the community as a member of the Lions and Rotary clubs, the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, a Surry County Realtors group and through First Presbyterian Church as a deacon and an elder. Other involvements have included many charitable and civic organizations.

The local official said Monday that Mount Airy’s association with the Piedmont Triad Regional Council has been beneficial to the city.

It is common practice for regional council representatives to notify Mount Airy about grant opportunities for local projects, which has included assistance awarded for a major utility upgrade in the area of Maple and Merritt streets.

They most recently have tried to help the city land a $3.5 million federal grant to fund the development of a culinary school on former industrial property owned by the municipality, and been vigorous in their support of the city overall, Yokeley says.

This is part of the reason why he thinks it is “really important” to be focused not only on what is occurring locally but across the region.

“Because we are dependent on each other.”

