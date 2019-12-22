Police reports

• An incident at Walmart Wednesday resulted in an Elkin man being arrested on drug and theft-related charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Christopher Matthew Benge, 31, of 215 Lyles St., allegedly stole batteries valued at $15 from the store, and also was found in possession of a crystal-like substance, leading to him being accused of possession of methamphetamine, a felony; larceny; possession of stolen goods; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benge was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 18 appearance in District Court. In connection with the same incident, Cassie Marie Eades, 32, of 186 Adams Ridge Road, State Road, is accused of larceny, shoplifting/concealment and second-degree trespassing. Her court date was unavailable.

• An arson was reported on Dec. 13 at the residence of Juan Ayala of Rawley Avenue, where his 2008 Honda Accord was discovered fully engulfed in flames while parked behind the home early that morning. The damage was put at $3,000.

• Stacy Gean Hedrick of Mount Airy was the victim of a crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense which was reported on Dec. 9 as a result of a transaction involving Wells Fargo on North Main Street. Hedrick received a fraudulent check in advance of a future job, which she cashed and then used a money order to send part of the money back to the suspect in the case. The sum lost as a result was not listed.

• Philip Alan Smith, 47, of Burlington, was served with an outstanding summons on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Dec. 8 after he was encountered by police at an Allred Mill Road location. The warrant had been issued in Alleghany County on Nov. 27 and Smith was scheduled to appear in District Court in Dobson this past Friday.