Traffic stop leads to meth drug bust

Three people were arrested earlier this month after a traffic stop on Old U.S. 601 between White Plains and Dobson.

On Dec. 4, narcotics detectives and the Street Crime Unit from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Narcotics Division of the Mount Airy Police Department to respond to tips about possible drug activity on Old 601 near Piney Grove Road and Bob’s Fish Lake Lane.

While they were following up on the information, detectives stopped a vehicle for a violation. During the stop, officers located five ounces of methamphetamine in the vehicle as well as a firearm in the possession of the occupants.

This investigation led to another seizure of three more ounces of meth at a different location. This eight ounces converts to 227 grams, well above the threshold for charging the defendants with trafficking.

Detectives arrested Tiffany Ann Potts, 23, of 204 Abner Lane; Brandon Jefferson Potts, 33, of 301 Landfill Road; and Savanah Marie Pettitt, 23, of 301 Landfill Road, Mount Airy.

• Brandon Potts was charged with three counts of trafficking meth, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth, one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one citation for faulty windshield wiper equipment. Potts was placed under a $550,000 secured bond with a Jan. 29 court date.

Potts doesn’t have any previous drug convictions, but he does have four convictions for either breaking and entering or larceny.

In 2003 he received probation and a suspended sentence on convictions for larceny and resisting an officer. In 2013 he received probation and a suspended sentence in Davidson County for a conviction for larceny.

In 2016 he did two and a half months in prison on felony convictions for breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

• Tiffany Potts was charged with three counts of trafficking meth, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Tiffany Potts received a $500,000 and the same Jan. 29 court date.

She became a convicted felon in April with convictions for felonies larceny of more than $1,000, possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession with intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance. She served three months in prison from June 3 to Sept. 1.

She had been arrested a month earlier in March at Walmart after a call to the Mount Airy Police Department about a suspicious vehicle. That led to the drug charges.

In addition to the charges listed by the sheriff’s office this week, Tiffany Potts has a court date Feb. 3 for additional drug charges: Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit drug, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule I drug, two counts of felony probation violations, and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV drug.

• Pettitt was charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic meth and one count of possession of meth. Pettitt received a $250,000 secured bond and a Jan. 22 court date.

Pettitt has been convicted on seven misdemeanors over the past three years, but hasn’t done any prison time. She has received suspended sentences, probation and credit for time served in county jail.

In late 2016 she was convicted of possession of a Schedule II drug, resisting an officer, reckless driving and four other driving related charges.

In April 2017 she was convicted of larceny. In May 2018 she was convicted of switching price tags between retail products, giving false information to an officer, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hot street

Tiffany Potts’ address of Abner Lane (east of Dobson off Simpson Road) is a familiar location for law enforcement officers as several defendants in recent years have lived on that road. Here are some of the cases with defendants who lived on that road at the time of the arrest.

• Justin Wayne Beverly was arrested on a series of drug- and theft-related charges May 18 after he was encountered by the Mount Airy Police Department during a traffic stop on Mayberry Mall Road. Beverly was accused of felony possession of meth, along with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (typically marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.

• In April a woman’s body was found inside a trunk in Pine Ridge. The investigation led to five people being arrested on charges such as murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Kimberly Shawn Bruner is accused of second-degree kidnapping; assault, inflicting serious bodily injury; and felonious larceny. Bruner is in the Surry County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

• Kayla Marie Beverly had a court date in February to face charges for possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On March 4 she had another court date for several charges, including two counts of felony possession of heroin, two counts of felony possession of meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, felony growing marijuana, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Nov. 2, 2017, the sheriff’s office announced two drug raids, including one at Beverly’s address. Some of the charges on March 4 came from this bust.

Two and a half months later in January 2018, the sheriff’s office performed two raids, one of them again being at Beverly’s Abner Lane address, this time finding prescription drugs Xanax, Klonopin, Vicodin, Adderall and Suboxone — along with 14 rifles, two handguns and $800 cash.

• Antonio Manuel Hernandez was jailed under a $45,000 secured bond after police responded to a suspicious-person call at Walmart on Dec. 13, 2018. This led to Hernandez being charged with conspiracy to commit felony larceny; two counts each of larceny and possession of stolen goods/property; felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; assault on a government official/employee; and injury to personal property.

On Jan. 7 he was scheduled to be in court to face charges of felony first-degree kidnapping, felony second-degree forcible rape and violating a domestic violence protection order.

• Donald Ray McRoberts was served an order for arrest Nov. 29, 2018, for failure to appear in court two weeks earlier on charges of reckless driving and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

• At the same address, officers served a warrant on Dennis Wendell McRoberts, 52, on a charge of felony larceny for Yadkin County, dated Nov. 15.

• Curtis Wayne Beverly was served an order for arrest June 14 for failure to appear in court May 15. He also had a July 9 court appearance for counts of felony possession of meth and violating his probation.

• Nathan Daniel Cook was served an order for arrest Aug. 12, 2017, on multiple counts of failure to appear in court July 12. The charges include possession of schedule III drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny, embezzlement, possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretenses and uttering forged instruments.

• Melissa Ann Beverly was arrested March 2015 on outstanding warrants including assault with a deadly weapon, larceny, aiding and abetting a larceny, a school attendance law violation, and failing to appear in court.

• In August 2014 Leilani Hope Jeffcoat was living on the road and was accused of shoplifting; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; and injury to personal property. She was later caught in a big drug bust while living at another address in Flat Rock in December 2016.

