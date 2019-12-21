Blood drive exceeds goal

Dillon Carter, a 2012 graduate of Surry Central High School. The Surry Central High School HOSA dedicated its blood driver earlier this fall to the memory of Dillon, who passed away in August. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Dillon Carter, a 2012 graduate of Surry Central High School. The Surry Central High School HOSA dedicated its blood driver earlier this fall to the memory of Dillon, who passed away in August. -

DOBSON — The Surry Central High School HOSA held a blood drive earlier this autumn, dedicating the effort to the memory of the late Dillon Carter.

Dillon graduated from Surry Central in 2012, where he played football and golf. Dillon went on to attend Surry Community College and joined the United States Air Force where he completed four years of service as a Senior Airman. He was an avid lover of sports, the Georgia Bulldogs and especially his family and friends.

Dillon passed away in August. The blood drive exceeded HOSA’s goal of 100 pints and helped save more than 300 lives.