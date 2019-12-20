Copeland spelling bee winners named

Pictured are classroom winners in the Copeland Elementary School spelling bee. From left are Blake Collins, Cayden Rose, Victor Horton, Annabel Campbel, and Grayson Campbell.

Pictured are classroom winners in the Copeland Elementary School spelling bee. From left are Blake Collins, Cayden Rose, Victor Horton, Annabel Campbel, and Grayson Campbell. - Copeland Elementary School winner Cayden Rose is pictured with fifth-grade Victor Horton and fourth grade winner Grayson Campbell. -

Copeland Elementary recently held the annual spelling bee for students in fourth and fifth grade.

Cayden Rose was named the overall school winner. The fourth grade winner was Grayson Campbell and the fifth grade winner was Victor Horton.