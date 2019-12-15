Mount Airy class holds food drive

Dante Collins, Sam Sawyers and Eduardo Santana Perivan were among the Mount Airy High School Project Management class members who sponsored a food drive for the Salvation Army recently Submitted photo

Mount Airy High School’s Project Management class held a canned food drive recently, during the MAHS basketball game against rival North Surry.

The students collected food as well as monetary donations which they later used to purchase cans of food to donate. In all, the effort generated more than 400 cans of food which were delivered to the Mount Airy chapter of the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is open each weekday and is in need of food donations. For more information about this event or the Mount Airy High School Project Management class, contact Jason Dorsett at jdorsett@mtairy.k12.nc.us or (336) 789-5147.