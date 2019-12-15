Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Adam Kane Westmoreland, 29, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of meth, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, larceny, driving while license revoked, and first-degree trespass.

These charges were the result of a consolidation of convictions from Dec. 6, 2018.

This was part of a plea deal that reduced the number of charges against him. Before this, he also faced counts of possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen goods, four other counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, driving with no insurance, expired inspection, expired registration/tag, no current registration, driving left of center, and an infraction for not having a child restrained in the rear seat.

Cory Matthew Meredith, age 26, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shannon Lynn Lovette, age 46, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony selling heroin and two counts felony conspiring to sell/deliver heroin.

Marshall Nelson Sheets, age 55, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for passing a worthless check.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

H.H. King III, 39, white male, wanted for felony larceny of a vehicle, felony breaking and entering a vehicle, and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

King served in prison from Sept. 26, 2018, to May 1 on convictions for felonies possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug, possession with intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit drug, possession of a counterfeiting instrument, and maintaining a drug dwelling.

Timothy Lee Wright, 50, white male, wanted for felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, misdemeanor assault and battery and misdemeanor assault on a female.

Michael Jay Williams, 53, white male, wanted for failure to pay child support.

Angel Nicole Tate, 28, white female, wanted for failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

